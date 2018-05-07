NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Cavaliers are back at the top

Let this be a lesson to everyone, don't doubt LeBron James and don't doubt the Golden State Warriors.

It did not take long, but the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are back atop the NBA hierarchy.

There was some skepticism after Golden State dropped a game to the San Antonio Spurs and did not have a 100 percent Steph Curry. No one has fully believed in the Cleveland Cavaliers once throughout the 2017-18 season.

Yet, they are back to being No. 1 and No. 2 of the playoff teams.

<<NBA POWER RANKINGS: PLAYOFF EDITION>>

Every series will have an elimination game in the next day or two. Before the weekend, we could easily have our conference finals matchups. In the East, Cleveland and the Boston Celtics are on the verge of a sweep. In the West, the Warriors and Houston Rockets have each dropped one through four games and enjoy 3-1 leads.

<<NBA POWER RANKINGS: PLAYOFF EDITION>>

No one was convinced with the Toronto Raptors once the bracket came out. When you add in the playoff demons they possess and the fact they had to go through the team with LeBron James on it, all hope is now gone.

While the Philadelphia 76ers are nearing a similar fate, there is not the same certainty in their series with Boston. Many still believe that the 76ers can make a push to extend the series to seven games.

Back to the Cavaliers, no one can stop James. Even at 33-years of age, he can still single-handily carry his team.

<<NBA POWER RANKINGS: PLAYOFF EDITION>>

Cooling off the New Orleans Pelicans, who swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the First Round, Golden State is in complete control of their series. It does not appear they look to take their foot off the pedal either with Curry still needing time to heal.

While the Houston Rockets have the top seed in the West, they are struggling. Putting up some of their worst shooting numbers on the season, they are still getting by the Utah Jazz.

Story Continues

<<NBA POWER RANKINGS: PLAYOFF EDITION>