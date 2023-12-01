NBA Power Rankings: Timberwolves remain on top; Knicks surging up

The NBA season has reached the quarter mark of the schedule, as teams around the league have played nearly 20 games with the calendar flipping over December.

The sport has seen several of the preseason front-runners emerge with strong starts on the court. Conversely, other teams have yet to get it going for a variety of reasons and challenges and could face long seasons if changes don’t happen soon.

The first two months of the season have also seen some potential under-the-radar teams emerge near the top of the standings. The early display has energized fanbases around the league as attendance spiked during the month of November.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire looked at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We will return each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Last Rank: 30

The Pistons have lost a franchise-record 16 straight games after failing to win in November. We know what you’re wondering: The longest losing streak in history is 26, set by the Sixers in 2014. If they keep up this pace, they could tie that record on Dec. 18.

Last Rank: 27

Speaking of long losing streaks, the Spurs are approaching their worst mark in franchise history (16) after dropping their last 13 games. Victor Wembanyama joked this week that he hadn’t suffered a losing streak like this since playing soccer growing up. We believe in the Spurs, though, so we predict they won’t break that record.

Last Rank: 29

The Wizards defeated the Pistons on Wednesday for their first win since Nov. 8. However, they resumed their regularly scheduled programming of losing on Wednesday against the Magic. Washington has been dreadful to start the year and is already headed toward the lottery. However, their recent skid gave us quite a quote from Kyle Kuzma:

Kyle Kuzma was asked by @TheAthleticNBA how this game got out of hand. His answer: "We can't guard a stop sign. That's kind of really what it boils down to. We let anybody get whatever they want on us. So, until we change that, then that's probably going to be the result." — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 30, 2023

Last Rank: 28

The Grizzlies snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday versus the Jazz. But, how bad has this season been? That was their first win at home as they improved to 1-8 at FedExForum. They went 35-6 on their home court last season.

Last Rank: 24

The Jazz went 2-2 this past week and have dropped back-to-back games against Memphis and Minnesota. The early stretch has provided a great look at rookie Keyonte George, though. He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 11 games since entering the starting lineup. He also had this poster dunk:

KEYONTE GEORGE WITH FORCE 😱 Pelicans-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/vOzX4MUXqP pic.twitter.com/3WX66Mxwbe — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2023

Last Rank: 25

The Bulls picked up a surprising win in overtime against the Bucks on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak. But the real highlight of the week came on Tuesday when Billy Donovan and Joe Mazzulla had an in-game conversation on the sideline, which sparked a debate over point differential being used as a tiebreaker in the in-season tournament. Wherever you stand on that subject, the incident provided a rare look at two head coaches having a mid-game conversation.

Celtics were intentionally fouling Andre Drummond while up 32 POINTS with 7:02 in the 4Q Joe Mazzulla had to explain to Billy Donovan they needed to win by 23 to have a chance to advance 😂 pic.twitter.com/4rEoWvHfus — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2023

Last Rank: 26

Since getting some players back from injury, the Trail Blazers have quietly won three out of their last four games. Jerami Grant has been a constant this season, too. He recently led the team in scoring in 12 straight games and is averaging a career-high 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 43% shooting from 3-point range.

Last Rank: 22

The Hornets pulled out a one-point win over the Nets on Thursday, in which Terry Rozier exploded for a season-high 37 points. In that win, they became the first team in history to shoot 50% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 100% from the free-throw line while making at least 20 3s and 15 free throws.

Last Rank: 23

The Raptors kicked off a home-heavy schedule on Wednesday with a win over the Suns. Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points and Precious Achiuwa had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. They have won three out of their last five games and will play seven out of their next 10 games north of the border.

Last Rank: 20

The Cavaliers suffered a questionable loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, in which they were booed on their home court. They also held a lengthy meeting afterward to understand, as a team, where they are going and how they need to get there. They will be hopeful the loss doesn’t linger and can move on.

Last Rank: 17

The Rockets have lost five out of their last seven games since beginning with a 6-3 record. The team has slipped some on defense and dropped to sixth in rating after ranking near the top of the league. However, they’ve still pulled out some impressive wins this season and emerged as an exciting squad to watch nightly.

Brooklyn Nets (9-9)

Last Rank: 21

The Nets have won three out of their last four games and got Cam Thomas back on Thursday after a nine-game absence. He produced 26 points in the loss to the Hornets and gave the team a good boost in scoring. They will return to face the Magic on Saturday, who they previously beat on Nov. 14.

Last Rank: 19

The Hawks wrap up a five-game road trip on Saturday and will be looking to end it with a winning record. They haven’t had very many statement victories yet this season, but they could get one in that contest against the Bucks, who they previously beat on Oct. 29.

Last Rank: 18

Things appear to be looking up for the Pelicans of late. Since starting 4-6, they have gone 6-3 to get back above .500 and are getting healthier. They got CJ McCollum (lung) back in the lineup on Wednesday after a 12-game absence and will get Trey Murphy (knee) back on Friday. We may finally get to see the Pelicans at full strength.

Last Rank: 16

The Clippers have alternated wins and losses over their last six games, prompting Ty Lue to tweak his rotations. The group, as a whole, ranks seventh in defense, so that has been an encouraging sign. The offense, on the other hand, looks to be a work in progress. If they can improve on that end, the Clippers could be a force.

Last Rank: 12

The Pacers have struggled lately, losing four out of their last six games, but Tyrese Haliburton has been fantastic. He is coming off a 44-point, 10-rebound performance on Thursday in a loss to the Heat and is averaging 34.6 points, 12.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 46.7% shooting from 3-point range over his last five games. The offense has been electric this season from the Pacers, but their defense will need to improve to establish themselves as one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Last Rank: 14

The Warriors have started to win games again after a rough stretch in the middle of November. They got Draymond Green back from his suspension but will be without Gary Payton II for at least a week and Chris Paul for a few games. They’ve struggled with bench scoring in the past so that will be something to monitor.

Last Rank: 13

The Lakers are 8-4 over their last 12 games to improve to 11-9 at the season’s quarter mark. LeBron James is encouraged they have a winning record after missing so many players from the lineup and is hopeful they can get going once the likes of Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent can return, which seems to be sooner than later.

Last Rank: 11

The Kings picked up two big wins at home this past week over the Timberwolves and Warriors. De’Aaron Fox has led the team in scoring in each of its last four games, as the All-Star is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds during that span.

Last Rank: 11

We know Jason Kidd wants positive coverage of his team, so we are here to deliver it: The Mavericks continue to look like a top team on offense, with Luka Doncic leading the way. They defeated the Rockets in their last time out on Tuesday and committed only seven turnovers. They’ve now had nine games with 10 or fewer turnovers, the most in the league. On the not-so-positive-news-front, they have lost three out of their last five games and will be without Doncic on Friday. However, they should be OK against a Grizzlies team that is 4-13.

Last Rank: 6

The Heat are coming off a 10-point win over the Pacers on Thursday. They are in the midst of a home-heavy schedule, with six out of their next nine games at Kaseya Center. They will be looking to make it two in a row over the Pacers on Saturday.

Last Rank: 15

The Knicks have received tremendous play this season from Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The group is fourth in defense and is up to 11th in offense. The Knicks have become a 3-point-shooting team and rank 10th in 3s per game and seventh in 3-point percentage. They’ve also hit the glass hard and are second in offensive rebounds and fourth in total rebounds. The offense struggled to start the year, but it seemed to be only a matter of time before it got going, and that has resulted in some strong play of late.

Philadelphia 76ers (12-6)

Last Rank: 5

The Sixers will potentially enter their matchup versus the Celtics on Friday without Joel Embiid, who didn’t play on Wednesday due to illness. They are 0-2 without him this season and are certainly better with him on the court. After Friday, the schedule eases up considerably: at Washington, versus Atlanta, versus Washington, at Detroit and versus Detroit.

Milwaukee Bucks (13-6)

Last Rank: 7

The Bucks suffered a questionable loss to the Bulls on Thursday but have otherwise been good lately. They are sixth in offense and have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez. The team has two legitimate closers now and that should prove to be very valuable as the season progresses. Lillard leads the league with 65 points scored in clutch situations.

Phoenix Suns (11-7)

Last Rank: 8

The Suns saw their seven-game win streak end on Wednesday to the Raptors. But that run showed how dangerous the Suns can be with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the way. Of course, they are still missing Bradley Beal and have yet to have their Big 3 on the court. Once they can all suit up, we’ll really begin to get an idea of how good they can be.

Last Rank: 9

The Magic on Wednesday extended their league-leading win streak to eight games with a dominating performance over the Wizards. It is their longest win streak since the 2010-11 season and is just the sixth time the team has won at least eight straight games, which is one shy of the franchise record. They’ll have the opportunity to tie it on Friday with another game against the Wizards.

Last Rank: 4

After going 1-4 on their recent road trip, the Nuggets have won three straight games and just got Jamal Murray back from an 11-game absence. One bright side was the play of Reggie Jackson. He led the team in scoring twice in that stretch and averaged 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in the starting lineup. They will now hit the road for three games starting on Friday in Phoenix.

Last Rank: 2

The Thunder continue to receive strong play from players not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Chet Holmgren, who now has the best odds to win Rookie of the Year, recently produced his second 30-point game and is the only rookie with multiple 30-point games.

Jalen Williams has picked up where he left off last season. Isaiah Joe has been a revelation and seemingly can’t miss from 3-point range. Of course, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort have also contributed at a high level, too. In other words: The Thunder have arrived.

Boston Celtics (14-4)

Last Rank: 3

The Celtics are tied for the best record in the league after a great start to the season. They are ranked in the top 10 in offense (ninth) and defense (second), with the best net rating (plus-9.7). They are in the midst of a home-heavy schedule and should be able to continue to pile up some wins.

Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4)

Last Rank: 1

The Timberwolves went 13-2 in November to post the best month in franchise history. The group has the top defense and has held opponents to 40% shooting from the field or worse 10 times this season, the most by any team in the league. They’ve been tough to beat in the early going and should continue their run.

