NBA Power Rankings: Thunder stay at 29 for March 14 to March 20 week

Rookie Wire releases its latest NBA power rankings on Monday and the Oklahoma City Thunder stay in 29th place for the second consecutive week. The Thunder went winless in its four games during this past week’s slate of games with losses to the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

“The Thunder lost their ninth straight game on Sunday after falling to the Orlando Magic. However, the recent skid has kept OKC alive in the race to secure one of the three-worst records in the NBA and the best odds of winning the draft lottery.”

During the week, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in scoring and assists at 30.7 points and 5.7 assists. Aleksej Pokusevski led the team on the boards with 8.3 rebounds.

