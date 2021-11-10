NBA power rankings: Thunder escape the cellar with wins over Lakers, Spurs

For the first time in a long time, the Oklahoma City Thunder are out of the cellar of the NBA power rankings.

With back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs that improved OKC’s record to 3-6, the Thunder moved up from No. 30 to No. 27 in the Rookie Wire’s national power rankings.

From analyst Cody Taylor:

“There is just something about the Thunder when they play the Lakers. The highlight of the week undoubtedly came on Thursday when they once again defeated the Lakers. They overcame a 19-point deficit to win, which was punctuated by a 34-foot 3-pointer by Shai Gigeous-Alexander. He is one of just eight players this season to hit a 3-pointer of at least 34 feet.”

The Thunder now have two wins over the Lakers, both of which took massive comeback efforts to do so. They also had to withstand a large first-half lead by the Spurs to get win No. 3.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season.

Over the last six games, the Thunder are 3-3.

Below Oklahoma City in the Rookie Wire’s power rankings are the 1-8 Detroit Pistons, 1-9 Houston Rockets and 1-9 New Orleans Pelicans, in descending order.

The Lakers, 5-5 with a pair of losses to the Thunder, are ranked No. 15.