NBA Power Rankings: How things change after All-Star weekend
BOSTON -- The 69th NBA All-Star delivered something we haven't seen in quite a while - a competitive game.
The final score, a 157-155 win for Team LeBron, underscores how the NBA found the cheat code in balancing entertaining basketball with a legitimately competitive game.
There will likely be some tweaks made for next year's game (suggestion: Games have to end on a field goal made, and if a team fouls a player when the game is within one possession, the player has to go to the bench for the rest of the game).
Now that the All-Star game is in the rearview mirror of the season, the focus for many shifts almost entirely towards the postseason.
The last week leading up to the All-Star break did little to shake up the upper chambers of the NBA standings, but the jockeying among teams with middle-of-the-pack status, as well as those on the outside of the playoff picture looking to get in, will provide much of what we saw in the All-Star game - a competitive, entertaining brand of basketball.
Click here for A. Sherrod Blakely's NBA Power Rankings
NBA Power Rankings: How things change after All-Star weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston