BOSTON -- The 69th NBA All-Star delivered something we haven't seen in quite a while - a competitive game.

The final score, a 157-155 win for Team LeBron, underscores how the NBA found the cheat code in balancing entertaining basketball with a legitimately competitive game.

There will likely be some tweaks made for next year's game (suggestion: Games have to end on a field goal made, and if a team fouls a player when the game is within one possession, the player has to go to the bench for the rest of the game).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now that the All-Star game is in the rearview mirror of the season, the focus for many shifts almost entirely towards the postseason.

The last week leading up to the All-Star break did little to shake up the upper chambers of the NBA standings, but the jockeying among teams with middle-of-the-pack status, as well as those on the outside of the playoff picture looking to get in, will provide much of what we saw in the All-Star game - a competitive, entertaining brand of basketball.

NBA Power Rankings: How things change after All-Star weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston