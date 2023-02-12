NBA power rankings: Suns, Mavericks, Lakers trades set stage for wild West playoff race

The NBA trade deadline triggered a massive arms race and some seismic changes in the Western Conference.

With the Al-Star break almost upon us and a red-hot playoff race taking shape, almost every contending team in the West made moves to add reinforcements for the stretch run.

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets, No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies and No. 3 Sacramento Kings didn’t do much at the deadline, although Denver’s acquisition of backup center Thomas Bryant could prove to be a factor.

That’s where the free-for-all started. There are currently eight teams separated by only three games on lines four through 12 in the Western Conference standings, and virtually every one of them engaged in some serious wheeling and dealing at the trade deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kyrie Irving. The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant. The Los Angeles Clippers added Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee while the Los Angeles Lakers brought in D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba. The Golden State Warriors brought back Gary Payton II, although that deal is in peril due to a failed physical.

The Clippers have just 23 games remaining. The Oklahoma City Thunder, which is clinging to the final play-in spot, has 27 games left. The last two months of the season will be a sprint to the finish featuring what could be the wildest playoff race we’ve seen in some time.

First, let’s take one last look our latest power rankings before the All-Star break arrives.

* Through games played 2/11

1. Boston Celtics (40-16)

Last week: 1

2. Milwaukee Bucks (39-17)

Last week: 3

3. Denver Nuggets (39-18)

Last week: 2

4. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19)

Last week: 4

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22)

Last week: 7

6. Memphis Grizzlies (34-21)

Last week: 5

7. Brooklyn Nets (33-23)

Last week: 6

8. Sacramento Kings (32-24)

Last week: 8

9. Miami Heat (32-25)

Last week: 9

10. Dallas Mavericks (31-27)

Last week: 10

11. Phoenix Suns (31-27)

Last week: 16

12. New York Knicks (31-27)

Last week: 11

13. Los Angeles Clippers (31-28)

Last week: 12

14. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29)

Last week: 13

15. Golden State Warriors (28-28)

Last week: 17

16. New Orleans Pelicans (29-28)

Last week: 18

17. Atlanta Hawks (29-28)

Last week: 15

18. Utah Jazz (28-30)

Last week: 14

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28)

Last week: 22

20. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29)

Last week: 19

21. Washington Wizards (26-29)

Last week: 20

22. Chicago Bulls (26-30)

Last week: 23

23. Toronto Raptors (26-31)

Last week: 25

24. Los Angeles Lakers (26-31)

Last week: 21

25. Indiana Pacers (25-33)

Last week: 24

26. Orlando Magic (23-34)

Last week: 26

27. Detroit Pistons (15-42)

Last week: 30

28. Charlotte Hornets (15-43)

Last week: 27

29. San Antonio Spurs (14-43)

Last week: 28

30. Houston Rockets (13-43)

Last week: 29