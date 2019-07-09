NBA Power Rankings roundup: Where experts rank Celtics in wide-open league originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Remember when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joining the Brooklyn Nets was the biggest news in the NBA?

Kawhi Leonard one-upped Kyrie and KD this weekend by signing with the Los Angeles Clippers -- and recruiting Paul George to come with him.

Leonard and George were the latest dominos to fall in what's been a transformative free-agent period for many NBA teams. That includes the Boston Celtics, who lost Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier to free agency but added Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to an intriguing (if less star-studded) roster.

So, how do the new-look Celtics stack up in the new-look NBA? Here's where Boston stands in a handful of updated NBA Power Rankings from across the country:

NBC Sports Bay Area: No. 12

- "The Celtics lost a step, but they have young players ready to step in and fill the void."



CBS Sports: No. 9

- "If Gordon Hayward can return to a fraction of his former self, this Celtics team could actually be better than the more talented, more dysfunctional version we saw this past season."



NBA.com: No. 10

- "The Celtics are a completely different team, but still most certainly a contender in the wide-open Eastern Conference."



NJ.com: No. 10

- "(Boston's) title hopes mostly rest on Jayson Tatum becoming an actual star, not just a theoretical one."



New York Post: No. 10

- "This may not have been the roster they envisioned ... but Boston added Kemba Walker, hoping he can fit better with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward."



There's an obvious theme here: Most experts believe the Celtics will be decent this season -- but not quite good enough to compete with heavyweights like the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference and revamped clubs like LeBron James and Anthony Davis' Los Angeles Lakers and Leonard's Clippers in the West.

