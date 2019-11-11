NBA Power Rankings roundup: Celtics finally earning respect after hot start?

The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 7-1 entering Monday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden, but are the C's getting the respect they deserve from the national media?

Boston ranks 12th in points scored per game and fourth in points allowed per game, while earning quality wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

The Celtics have been getting impactful contributions from several different players, which highlights their impressive depth. They have four players -- Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown -- averaging 18 or more points per game.

Boston dropped its season opener to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, but it has won seven consecutive games -- the longest active win streak in the league. The C's also are the only team with fewer than two losses and their point differential of 9.3 is the best in the league.

Here's where the Celtics rank in notable NBA Power Rankings entering Monday night.

NBA.com: No. 1

Bleacher Report: No. 4

ESPN: No. 4

CBS Sports: No. 1

Rotoworld: No. 1

The Athletic: No. 6

Sports Illustrated: No. 4













