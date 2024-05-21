NBA power rankings: Which remaining playoff team is the biggest championship contender?

Only four teams remain in the NBA playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, while the Boston Celtics will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. And with the Denver Nuggets no longer in the running, a new champion will be crowned this season.

Here are the power rankings for the remaining playoff teams.

2024 NBA playoff power rankings

4. Indiana Pacers

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) handles the ball against New York Knicks guards Miles McBride (2) and Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Second-round opponent: Indiana 4, New York 3

The Pacers are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014, but it's worth noting how they got there.

Indiana earned a 4-2 series win over a Milwaukee team that didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round. It then beat an injury-riddled New York team that saw Jalen Brunson exit Game 7 with a fractured hand.

The Pacers are still dangerous thanks to their high-powered offense, which is orchestrated by Tyrese Haliburton. But they easily have the worst defense of the remaining teams, and they'll face an uphill battle against Boston.

3. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles against Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 18, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Second-round opponent: Dallas 4, Oklahoma City 2

Dallas looked impressive in its series win over No. 1-seeded OKC.

The Mavericks' center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II wreaked havoc down low. Their defense held the Thunder to an average of just 106 points. Luka Doncic finished the series with back-to-back triple doubles.

Dallas checked off all the boxes. And while it got crucial scoring contributions from role players such as P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr., it'll be interesting to see if that trend continues against Minnesota.

2. Boston Celtics

Boston forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter during an NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Boston Celtics at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Second-round opponent: Boston 4, Cleveland 1

Similar to the Pacers, the Celtics haven't faced a ton of resistance on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston earned a 4-1 series win over a Miami team that was without Jimmy Butler in the first round. It then earned a 4-1 series win over Cleveland, which was without Donovan Mitchell for the final two games.

Still, Boston is a well-rounded team with an elite scorer in Jayson Tatum and a wealth of high-level defenders such as Jrue Holiday and Derrick White. Even if Kristaps Porzingis (calf) continues to miss time, the Celtics are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Pacers.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 19: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Second-round opponent: Minnesota 4, Denver 3

No one has been more impressive than the Timberwolves this postseason.

Minnesota swept a Phoenix team that had Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the first round. It then dethroned the reigning champs, Denver, with a Game 7 road win.

Anthony Edwards is approaching superstar status, and Minnesota has an elite defense that's headlined by Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. The Timberwolves are legitimate title contenders, and their strong play has earned them the top spot on this list.

