NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets take top spot in quest to defend title

The 2023-24 season tipped off this week as teams around the NBA converged in their respective markets for media day and the start of training camp.

The offseason once again saw plenty of player changes across the league that should create several storylines to follow entering the season. Teams are now several practices into training camp and should have a better grasp of how successful they can be this season.

The top of the league is stacked with the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns entering the year as the front-runners to win the title. Several other teams are just behind them after strong offseasons.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first at the start of the preseason. We will come back at the start of the regular season and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 season record: 27-55

The Hornets will be looking to improve this year with much of the roster back. They added Brandon Miller (second pick), Nick Smith Jr. (27th pick), James Nnaji (31st pick, draft and stash) and Amari Bailey (41st pick) in the draft and will have Miles Bridges back. He did not play last season and will miss the first 10 games after completing his 30-game suspension for his role in a domestic violence incident.

Steve Clifford made a wild declaration this week when he told reporters that he believes this team is the most talented roster he has ever coached. The jury is certainly still out on that statement, but it does represent the excitement level with the team entering the season. They are likely better than their record last season so it will be worth watching how it all comes together with the team ready to go.

Washington Wizards

2022-23 season record: 35-47

The Bradley Beal era in the District is officially over after the Wizards traded the three-time NBA All-Star to the Suns in June. The team picked up the likes of Patrick Baldwin Jr., Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and Landry Shamet in various trades and will enter the year with a vastly different roster.

With Beal gone, the group still has Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, Corey Kispert and Kyle Kuzma. With a new look, the pressure will be on Wes Unseld Jr. this season after a couple of disappointing finishes. However, the team currently has the lowest over-under (24.5) so Las Vegas isn’t high on the Wizards at the moment.

Detroit Pistons

2022-23 season record: 17-65

Outside of hiring Monty Williams, the Pistons had a relatively quiet summer and will enter the season with much of the roster back from last season. The team did acquire Joe Harris and Monte Morris via trades and drafted Ausar Thompson (fifth) and Marcus Sasser (25th). They will also have Cade Cunningham back after missing last year.

The front office will be banking on the team taking a step forward with some internal improvement from its young players and veterans under the tutelage of Williams. With some changes in place, specifically on the defensive side, the Pistons should be able to move up from their last-place finish a season ago.

San Antonio Spurs

2022-23 season record: 22-60

The Spurs are set to usher in a new era with Victor Wembanyama on the roster. They will be featured on ESPN or TNT 19 times this season as the group should be a must-watch now. The team is currently tinkering with lineups to figure out how Wembanyama will be used but it seems very likely that he will play in a variety of roles. It is unclear how he’ll be able to immediately affect winning with the Spurs but the team figures to be exciting to watch with him on the court.

Portland Trail Blazers

2022-23 season record: 33-49

After months of speculation and rumors, the Trail Blazers finally dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks in a three-team trade that also saw them acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton and rookie Toumani Camara. They were then able to flip Holiday for Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and some draft capital. The eventual split between Lillard and the Trail Blazers became quite messy in recent weeks as his tenure with the organization finally came to an end.

With Lillard gone, the Trail Blazers will move forward with a core of Ayton, Jerami Grant, Brogdon, Williams, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Camara among others. They are excited about the potential of Henderson in the lineup and believe he can affect winning immediately. The group will look to challenge for a play-in spot but it is clear the organization will be entering into a transition period with its all-time leading scorer now in Milwaukee.

Houston Rockets

2022-23 season record: 22-60

The Stephen Silas era is over as the Rockets enter their first year under head coach Ime Udoka. The roster will look a bit different, too. The front office added some veterans in Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet and Jeff Green, and drafted Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. The hope is that Udoka can begin to unlock the true potential of the roster this season after the team underperformed in recent years. He already had the team sit through a 28-minute film session on the first day of training camp to address its previous failures on the court. Indeed it seems the Rockets could be on the rise.

Utah Jazz

2022-23 season record: 37-45

The Jazz acquired John Collins as their big addition of the offseason. He projects to be a good fit with the team as it should unlock plenty on the court given his athleticism and ability in the paint. It will be curious to see how Will Hardy integrates three first-round picks into the mix and what their roles will look like but they should each be able to contribute in their own right. The Jazz faded down the stretch last season but appear to have good momentum heading into the year in the Western Conference.

Orlando Magic

2022-23 season record: 34-48

The Magic enter training camp this week in a rather unfamiliar position: Completely healthy. The team is currently dealing with no injuries or limitations to its key players after the first practices of training camp. After dealing with several injuries in recent years, the Magic are seemingly in a good position heading into their first preseason game on Tuesday versus New Orleans.

With most of the roster back, and the team adding Joe Ingles, Anthony Black (sixth pick) and Jett Howard (11th pick), the front office is banking on internal growth to take the next step. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, fresh off of good outings in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, look to be ready to lead the team. After coming close to the play-in tournament, the Magic will look to solidify themselves in the playoff race this year.

Toronto Raptors

2022-23 season record: 41-41

Fred VanVleet is now in Houston and Nick Nurse coaches the 76ers, marking the start of a new period in Toronto. The team missed out in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes and will proceed with the likes of Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. While it feels like a year in which the Raptors could regress, they always seem to defy expectations so it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see them fight for a playoff spot this year under first-year coach Darko Rajakovic.

Indiana Pacers

2022-23 season record: 35-47

The Pacers added Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin and drafted four players over the offseason. They had a strong start to last season but eventually faltered down the stretch once Tyrese Haliburton went down with his injury. Overall, though, the Pacers look to be a fun team and should once again compete for a play-in spot this season. Their over-under win total for the season is currently set at 38.5, which seems like an obtainable bar to reach after going 35-47 last season.

Chicago Bulls

2022-23 season record: 40-42

The Bulls return much of the same roster as last year and will be hopeful they can make some noise with the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and others. They will once again be without Lonzo Ball as the former second pick continues to rehab his surgically repaired knee but adding Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig should help improve their defense and shooting, which were two areas of concern. It is clear, though, that the team will need to see improvement this year after largely underperforming in recent years.

New Orleans Pelicans

2022-23 season record: 42-40

The Pelicans were dealt a tough blow after Trey Murphy III suffered a meniscus injury last month in a workout and will miss 10-12 weeks. However, Zion Williamson is apparently in great shape after spending most of the offseason in New Orleans working out at the team facility. The return of Williamson should help while Murphy is out but it is still a big loss to be without their third-year forward.

Atlanta Hawks

2022-23 season record: 41-41

The Hawks went 10-11 in the regular season under head coach Quin Snyder and will begin their first full year under his guidance. The team made a couple of changes after adding Wes Matthews and Patty Mills, and drafting Kobe Bufkin (15th pick), Mouhamed Gueye (39th pick) and Seth Lundy (46th pick). With a full summer to prepare, Snyder will look to lead the Hawks to another playoff berth.

Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 season record: 42-40

Anthony Edwards enters the season coming off an incredible run with USA Basketball in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Karl-Anthony Towns also had a strong showing for the Dominican Republic in his first appearance with the team in 10 years. The two players will be in great shape to start the year and will look to lead the Timberwolves. Let’s just hope that Rudy Gobert doesn’t attempt a 3-pointer this season.

New York Knicks

2022-23 season record: 47-35

After making the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, the Knicks mostly stood pat this summer after signing Donte DiVincenzo in free agency. The team will look to build on that success this year with players like RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson arriving in camp after strong performances for their countries in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Can they realistically compete in the Eastern Conference, though? It seems like it is Boston and Milwaukee, and then everyone else so it will be worth watching if the Knicks can make a jump.

Oklahoma City Thunder

2022-23 season record: 40-42

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off a great run with Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup and will be looking to build on that success this season in the NBA. The team added former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic and drafted Cason Wallace with the 10th pick. They will also have Chet Holmgren available after missing last year with a foot injury. The Thunder appear to be a team on the rise in the Western Conference as the group looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 season record: 45-37

The Nets will aim to improve upon their playoff appearance last year. Ben Simmons is allegedly healthy and ready to go while they also return Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Johnson among others. The team is relatively drama-free at the moment — which is always subject to change with Simmons in the picture — and seemingly all moving in the right direction ahead of training camp. We’ll see if they can put together a complete season without distractions.

Memphis Grizzlies

2022-23 season record: 51-31

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season after the All-Star was suspended by the NBA for conduct detrimental to the league. Without Morant, the team should be able to stay afloat in the Western Conference with the likes of Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others leading the way. The Grizzlies also added Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose this summer to bolster their backcourt depth. Memphis will likely be a tough team to gauge in the early going, down Morant, but it should once again be one of the top teams in the conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers

2022-23 season record: 51-31

The Cavaliers addressed some needs over the summer by bringing in Max Strus, Georges Niang and Damian Jones. Those additions have the potential to be crucial this season as each player projects to be great complementary pieces next to the likes of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and others. The team enters the year with high expectations as it looks to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 season record: 54-28

The 76ers have the reigning Most Valuable Player in Joel Embiid but there will be plenty of questions heading into this season. James Harden finally decided to show up after missing media day and the first day of practice and joined his teammates for training camp in Colorado. He is currently still working his way back on the court but should be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

The team is transitioning to life under head coach Nick Nurse. He arrives in Philadelphia looking to maximize his roster with the likes of Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and others. The group also added Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley, Danny Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency. Their Big 3 got some help over the offseason and it will be worth watching how it all comes together.

Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 season record: 38-44

The Mavericks had a good summer after adding the likes of Seth Curry, Derrick Jones Jr., Richaun Holmes and Grant Williams. The team also drafted Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, both of whom will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot. After getting Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving some more help, the Mavericks appear to be in a good position heading into the season.

LA Clippers

2022-23 season record: 44-38

The Clippers are seemingly healthy entering the year and looking to prove themselves on the court. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard ready to go, this could be the year the Clippers finally live up to expectations. They have the eighth-highest odds of winning the title and should be one of the top teams in the Western Conference. As always, we’ll see if they can stay healthy.

Sacramento Kings

2022-23 season record: 48-34

The Kings are entering the year fresh off of their best season since 2003. They will be running it back with much of the same roster after making a few minor tweaks in free agency and the draft. The group is ready to build on its success last season with its continuity and improve this year after that tough playoff loss to the Warriors.

Miami Heat

2022-23 season record: 44-38

The Heat struck out trying to acquire Damian Lillard and will enter the year looking to continue their momentum from last year when they advanced to the NBA Finals. They lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent but added Thomas Bryant, Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the draft. The Heat, at this point, should likely never be counted out so they project to be one of the teams to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors

2022-23 season record: 44-38

The Warriors added future Hall of Famer Chris Paul to the roster after acquiring him from the Wizards. They lost several players, including Jordan Poole and other younger players, as the group goes all-in with its current roster. Steve Kerr & Co. will be without Draymond Green and Cory Joseph for at least two weeks, though, so their status for the regular-season opener is in question. The Warriors have had their fair share of injuries in recent memory so health will certainly be a question with this team throughout the year. However, they have the sixth-highest odds of winning the title from a jam-packed Western Conference so they should still be one of the top teams in the league.

Los Angeles Lakers

2022-23 season record: 43-39

The Lakers had a strong offseason by bringing in Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood. They also drafted Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis and appear to be very high on both of those players. In fact, Hood-Schifino was anointed the MVP of the first day of training camp by coach Darvin Harm this week.

The additions could be the help that LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves need to go on another playoff run. But the Lakers will seemingly go as James and Davis perform, and their health will be crucial to how successful the group can be. James may be the oldest player in the league now but he sure doesn’t look like it.

Phoenix Suns

2022-23 season record: 45-37

The Suns had plenty of turnover this past offseason but there is a case to be made that they had as good of a summer as any team in the NBA. Of course, it starts with acquiring Bradley Beal from the Wizards and pairing him up next to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They also picked up good complementary pieces in Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Yuta Watanabe, Eric Gordon and Drew Eubanks among others. It will be worth watching how it all comes together under Frank Vogel but the Suns should be one of the top #LeaguePass teams this year.

Boston Celtics

2022-23 season record: 57-25

The Celtics enter the season tied for the highest odds of winning the title after acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Trail Blazers. The addition of Holiday figures to give the Celtics a blend of offense and defense in the backcourt from a proven winner.

Of course, they will also be relying on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford to continue to lead the way each night. The expectations are sky-high this year so the league will be curiously watching to see if the group can live up to them.

Milwaukee Bucks

2022-23 season record: 58-24

The Bucks certainly made a splash last week when they seemingly came out of left field to acquire Damian Lillard. They showed their fans and the rest of the NBA that they want to shake off last year’s first-round exit in the playoffs and return to being a championship contender. It will be the most talented roster that Lillard will have played on so it will be fun to watch how he can gel with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the rest of the roster. They may need some time to feel each other out but they should eventually develop into the team to beat in the Eastern Conference by the end of the season.

Denver Nuggets

2022-23 season record: 53-29

The Nuggets, as the defending champions, enter the year as the team to beat. The group faced little resistance last year en route to its first title, losing just four times in the playoffs, but it figures to be more tested this season with the Western Conference improving over the summer. The losses of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green could affect things but they seem to have enough firepower to make another deep run with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. leading the way.

