NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets claim No. 1 spot; Heat climbing rankings

The second half of the 2022-23 season has arrived as teams around the NBA continue to move forward and position themselves in the standings in each conference.

The teams at the top of the standings have all performed well of late, while others are beginning to go on runs, as well. On the other end of the spectrum, there are several organizations that already appear to be looking ahead to the draft lottery.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Note: Records do not include games played on MLK Day.

Houston Rockets (10-33)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 30

The Rockets have lost 10 straight and own the worst record in the NBA. Alperen Sengun (triple-double on Wednesday) and Jalen Green (27 points on Friday) and Jabari Smith Jr. (27 points on Friday) had some pleasant moments during the week, but the losses continue to pile up. They look to be the front-runners for Victor Wembanyama at the moment.

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

Charlotte Hornets (11-33)

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 29

The Hornets have dropped four straight and are 2-8 over their last 10 games. One positive, though: LaMelo Ball has scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games entering Monday. He is averaging 24.8 points, 8.8 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17 games since returning from injury on Dec. 14.

Detroit Pistons (12-35)

Allison Farrand-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 28

The Pistons had a tremendous offensive showing on Wednesday in a win over Minnesota. Saddiq Bey had 31 points in that win as the Pistons shot 53.1% from 3-point range, their fifth-highest mark in history. The team has since lost two straight and will return to action on Thursday versus the Bulls in Paris.

San Antonio Spurs (13-31)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 27

Story continues

The Spurs set the NBA attendance record on Friday versus the Warriors at the Alamodome. The team lost handily, but the game gave those 68,323 fans in the stadium a great bit of nostalgia with so many greats on hand for the festivities.

Orlando Magic (16-28)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 25

The Magic wrapped up their five-game West Coast road trip with a 2-3 record. They took the Nuggets to the final seconds on Sunday after Nikola Jokic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left. The team also received some great news as Jonathan Isaac is progressing toward a return after playing two rehab games in the G League. He is averaging 14.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 42.3% shooting from the field.

Washington Wizards (18-25)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 24

The Wizards have lost four out of their last five games, including a four-point decision to the Knicks on Friday in which Kyle Kuzma dropped 40 points. Their lone win in that stretch came against the Bulls when Kuzma hit the game-winning 3-pointer on Wednesday. He continues to be a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline so we’ll continue to monitor that situation.

Toronto Raptors (19-24)

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank 23

The Raptors went 3-3 on their recent homestand with two of those wins coming against the Hornets. We’re still not quite what to make of them this season, but changes could be on the horizon with the trade deadline looming next month. C.J. McCollum certainly thinks so.

Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 26

The Thunder had a tremendous week after posting a 3-1 record. Though they lost to the Heat on Tuesday on national TV, the team competed and had a chance to win late had it not been for the heroics of Jimmy Butler. They followed that up with wins over the Sixers, Bulls and Nets. OKC has won six out of its last eight games and appears to be a team to watch in the play-in race.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Atlanta Hawks (21-22)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 22

Atlanta has won four out of its last six games and could be turning things around. The group has dealt with its fair share of turmoil and you probably wouldn’t have been surprised if things really started going sideways. However, they are keeping it together and moving forward for the time being.

Chicago Bulls (20-24)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank 20

The Bulls snapped a three-game skid on Sunday as Nikola Vucevic erupted for 43 points and 13 rebounds in a win over the Warriors. The team only has one game this week as it will face the Pistons on Thursday in Paris so we’ll see if some time off can help the group build some momentum.

For more coverage on the Bulls, visit Bulls Wire

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 18

The Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing streak and swept a two-game series against the Mavericks over the weekend. Damian Lillard looks to be heating up of late and has led the team in scoring in each of its last five games. He is averaging 38 points, 6.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds over that span.

Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 21

Anthony Edwards has a career-high 10 30-point games this season and continues to lead the Timberwolves on a nightly basis without Karl-Anthony Towns. They have won six out of their last seven games to get back to .500 and look to be trending upward at the moment.

Utah Jazz (22-24)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 19

The Jazz knocked off the Cavaliers in Donovan Mitchell’s return to Salt Lake City and then beat the Magic on Friday. They suffered a one-point loss to the Sixers the next night, but look to be playing much better after a recent rough patch.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-24)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 16

Since winning five straight, the Lakers have dropped three in a row. They were without LeBron James versus the Nuggets and then fell in double-overtime on Thursday to the Mavericks before losing by one point to Sixers on Sunday. They will look to get back on track on Monday at home with the Rockets.

For more coverage on LeBron James and the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

Phoenix Suns (21-23)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 15

The Suns have lost two straight and are just 2-11 since Dec. 20. The team is 29th in offense and 22nd in defense over that span and has been outscored by 8.1 points per 100 possessions. They will continue to move forward without Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) so things are not looking all that great in Phoenix at the moment.

LA Clippers (23-22)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 13

The Clippers are about as up and down as a team can be in the NBA. They have won two out of their last three games after losing six straight. However, they will be tested with nine out of their next 11 games away from Crypto.com Arena.

Indiana Pacers (23-21)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 12

The Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton for at least another week after the potential All-Star suffered injuries to his elbow and knee on Wednesday. They have lost three straight entering play on Monday so we’ll see if other players can step up in the meantime.

Golden State Warriors (21-22)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 11

The Warriors have lost four out of their last five games but got Stephen Curry back on Tuesday. After missing 11 games, it may take Curry some time to return to form so we’ll see if the two-time MVP can get back on track this week.

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Miami Heat (24-20)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 17

The Heat have won seven out of their last 10 games and are a season-high four games above .500. The recent stretch comes as the team is dealing with injuries to Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, which makes their recent play that much more impressive. It also helps to win games when you can make literally every free throw attempted in a game.

New York Knicks (25-19)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 14

The Knicks have gone 7-1 since losing five straight games at the end of December to move six games above .500. Jalen Brunson continues to play like the Knicks’ prized free agency addition after earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors while Julius Randle is also playing at a high level. New York looks to be settling in as a playoff team this year.

Dallas Mavericks (24-21)

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 8

The Mavericks have lost five out of their last seven games but managed to pick up a double-overtime win over the Lakers on Thursday. Luka Doncic put up his 30th career 30-point triple-double and hit several clutch shots to pull out the win. We’ll see if they can string together some wins with their next four games at home.

Milwaukee Bucks (27-16)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him recently but the Bucks have managed to hold on during that time. The team is 5-5 over its last 10 games and is third in the Eastern Conference. They have some tough opponents upcoming (vs. Indiana, vs. Toronto, at Cleveland) so we’ll see if they can take care of business.

New Orleans Pelicans (26-17)

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 9

New Orleans is 3-3 since losing Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury. C.J. McCollum continues to step up during his absence and is averaging 29.4 points, 5.2 assists and four rebounds during that stretch without Williamson. They are back in action on Monday with Cleveland.

Sacramento Kings (24-18)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 10

The Kings have won four straight behind a potent offense that ranks first in points per game and third in rating. The team set a franchise record with 23 made 3-pointers last Monday in a win over Orlando and has scored 130 or more points over their recent win streak. Domantas Sabonis has also performed at a high level of late to lead the Kings. He was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists.

Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17)

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Last Rank: 6

Cleveland went 2-3 on a recent five-game road trip but it got a huge addition to the lineup with the return of Ricky Rubio. Getting him back into the swing of things over the second half of the season will be crucial for the Cavaliers as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Philadelphia 76ers (27-16)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 5

The Sixers are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road trip after holding on late against the Lakers on Sunday. Joel Embiid and James Harden are playing as one of the top duos in the league and the Sixers are proving to be the real deal in the East. They return to action on Tuesday with the Clippers.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Memphis Grizzlies (29-13)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 4

The Grizzlies have the longest winning streak in the NBA at nine games after knocking off the Pacers on Saturday. Desmond Bane led the way with 25 points while Ja Morant had 23 points and 10 assists in the 130-112 win. They have two more games at home before starting a five-game West Coast road trip on Friday in L.A.

Boston Celtics (32-12)

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 3

The Celtics are streaking once again after some inconsistent play last month. The team has picked up some impressive wins over that stretch as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to lead the way. However, Brown is expected to miss some time with an adductor injury so we’ll see if Tatum can continue to step up.

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

Brooklyn Nets (27-15)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 1

The Nets have lost two straight games without Kevin Durant as the former MVP will miss some time with an MCL injury. The team had been rolling with Durant in the lineup but will now need the likes of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons to step up. At the very least: Brooklyn finally proved it can play to expectations when healthy. That should be an encouraging sign moving forward.

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

Denver Nuggets (30-13)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 2

The Nuggets pulled out a last-second win on Sunday over the Magic with a 3-pointer by Nikola Jokic with 0.2 seconds left. They posted their sixth straight win with the performance as Jokic had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets are 12-0 this season when Jokic registers a triple-double. Denver is on top in the West and is arguably the best team in the conference at this point of the season.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire