NBA Power Rankings: Moving on after the trade deadline

HOUSTON - With the trade deadline passed and the buyout market tepid at best, what you see from teams now is pretty much what you're getting when the playoffs arrive.

More than anything, teams and players are focused heavily on staying healthy, while building some depth to absorb thoe unexpected injuries that are sure to pop up from time to time.

But there are teams like the Boston Celtics who did nothing to their roster at the trade deadline and yet feel as though they will be a moderately new-looking team.

One of their biggest X-factors this season, Robert Williams III, has been out for weeks with a hip injury but is scheduled to be available shortly after the All-Star break.

Even when he does play, he's unlikely to log major minutes or play significant stretches on the floor.

But he will provide the Celtics with another option to turn to, something Boston and every other title-contender can not have too many players capable of providing that a lift.

