NBA Power Rankings: LeBron James to miss playoffs for 1st time since 2005-06 season? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The NBA is in a very funny place right now. We are closer to achieving the league-wide parity that many hoops fans have craved for years, but it doesn't feel that way with the presence of the dominating Golden State Warriors juggernaut. DeMarcus Cousins' addition has added a extra layer of physicality to the finesse and skill-heavy Dubs. The Warriors make opposing NBA franchises do crazy things, and the top of the Eastern Conference is the latest example of the effect they have on teams.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and (to a lesser extent) the Indiana Pacers, made additions at the trade deadline that made them much, much better teams. Specifically, the Sixers adding Tobias Harris and Raptors adding Marc Gasol felt like moves made directly to help in series against the Warriors in a possible NBA Finals matchup. But while many teams loaded up for the stretch run, others chose to stand pat and hope chemistry will work out any kinks in their system.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Count LeBron's Lakers as one of those teams hoping they can come together and make a postseason push with the players who started the season with them (sans Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala). The Lakers front office duo of Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson weren't able to get a trade done for superstar Anthony Davis, and there is reasonably a bit of work to do to get the Lakers locker room back on the same page.

Los Angeles sits at 28-29 entering Wednesday night, and it could be the first time LeBron misses out on the NBA playoffs since the 2005-06 season.

Story continues

What teams will come together to make an great late season playoff push? See where all 30 teams in the league stand in our latest NBA Power Rankings here.