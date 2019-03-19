NBA Power Rankings: League picking up their intensity with playoffs looming originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

We are about four weeks away from the NBA Playoffs, and the race for seeding among the top teams in the league is entering its final stretch.

In the Eastern Conference, Kawhi Leonard has ramped up his activity as of late for Toronto, putting up 38 PTS in a win over the Trail Blazers, 31 PTS in a win over the Pelicans and 25 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST in win over Lakers. The Raptors are still several games back of the Bucks for the top seed in the East but have a very favorable schedule down the stretch, including multiple games against the lottery bound Bulls and Knicks.

The Bucks just suffered a tough five-point loss to the Sixers, despite a career-high 52 PTS from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has some tough choices to make with the playoff rotation. Milwaukee has added Pau Gasol to a frontcourt rotation that includes breakout youngsters DJ Wilson, Ersan Ilyasova, Brook Lopez and of course Giannis. How Budenholzer balances that rotation will go a long way towards determining if Milwaukee can make a postseason run that matches their league-best +9.1 net rating (heading into Monday night).

Seeds No. 4 through 7 are decided in the East as far as the teams that will be in, and the No. 8 seed is still up for grabs between the dregs of the Southeastern division, with the Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker, Bradley Beal-led Wizards sitting the furthest out of the picture.

Over in the Western Conference, there is a game or less separating all eight teams in the playoffs. The upstart Sacramento Kings are headed for the lottery after a valiant push, but they still have a one-year jump the likes of which no one could have predicted beforehand. Speaking of one-year improvement, after narrowly missing the playoffs last season, Denver is poised to be a top two seed in the West.

Behind the play of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have taken out the Lakers, Timberwolves, Mavericks and Pacers in their recent stretch and are now tied for the No. 1 seed in the West.

The matchups are going to be crucial-even more so than usual in a loaded West-and it will be intriguing to see how seeds No. 6 through 8 shake out, seeing as the Jazz specifically will be an incredibly tough out.

