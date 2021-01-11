NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Suns lead the way

The 2020-21 season is in full swing as teams around the NBA navigate through the most challenging year to date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Teams are still trying to get back into game shape following a shortened offseason period and the results on the court have shown. However, some clubs have gotten off to better starts than others and are beginning to separate themselves from the rest.

With nearly three weeks of action in the books, Rookie Wire took a look at the league as a whole and ranked each team from worst to best. We will come back each week and provide our latest assessment on the best teams in the NBA and those that are beginning to rise.

Check out our latest Rookie Power Rankings

Washington Wizards (2-8)

Rob Carr/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

To put the Wizards' struggles into context: Bradley Beal scored 101 points in two games, and they still lost. Beal is now out due to contract tracing, so the Wizards probably won't fare much better without Beal than they did with him.

Detroit Pistons (2-8)

AP Photo/Brett Davis

The rebuilding Pistons, led by Jerami Grant, have been fun to watch, but that hasn't resulted in many wins. Speaking of the future, Killian Hayes is out indefinitely with a hip injury but the play of Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart should offer fans some encouragement.

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-7)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite snapping a seven-game losing streak on Sunday, the Timberwolves haven't gotten off to the start they had hoped for. Karl-Anthony Towns has missed some time and the team hasn't been able to put forth complete performances. Head coach Ryan Saunders still sees his players putting in the effort, perhaps a positive sign moving forward.

Sacramento Kings (4-6)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

After starting the season off with a 3-1 record, the Kings have since gone 1-5 and haven't looked particularly great on defense. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton is doing fun stuff on the court, so that should be at least one reason to tune in to watch them play.

Story continues

Memphis Grizzlies (3-6)

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/ Getty Images

The loss of Ja Morant has been crushing to the Grizzlies to start the year. The team had shown promise with the reigning Rookie of the Year on the court but that progress is gone. Needless to say, they can't get him back quick enough to help stop the bleeding.

Toronto Raptors (2-7)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

We refuse to buy into the early-season woes by the Tampa Bay Raptors. The team has to turn it around at some point, right? They are too good to be this bad. We're going to give it another couple of weeks before hitting the panic button.

Houston Rockets (3-5)

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite the chaotic start, the Rockets have not looked all that bad all things considered. James Harden, despite missing most of training camp, has looked to be dominant at times and the return of John Wall has been great to see. Although that was an ugly loss on Sunday to the Lakers...

Chicago Bulls (4-7)

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Bulls have been a pleasant surprise this season. Despite a 4-7 record, they have hung around in most of their losses and narrowly lost to the two Los Angeles teams over the weekend. They could be a sneaky play-in team to watch this season.

Atlanta Hawks (4-5)

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Hawks were seemingly shoehorned into the playoffs this season, and appeared poised to make that jump. However, after a 4-1 start, Atlanta has now dropped four straight and is dealing with locker room turmoil between Trae Young and John Collins. Simply put: They are trending the wrong way.

New Orleans Pelicans (4-5)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After holding a 10-point fourth-quarter lead Friday night versus the Charlotte Hornets, the Pelicans dropped their third straight ahead of a seven-game road trip, which likely won't be conducive to turning things around.

Miami Heat (4-4)

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Call it a bubble hangover or whatever you would like, the Heat haven't looked liked themselves. To make matters worse, Miami is the latest to get hit with coronavirus issues after its game versus the Boston Celtics was postponed on Sunday.

New York Knicks (5-5)

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine that: A Tom Thibodeau-coached team with a top-five defense. With a stout defense, and a below-average offense, the Knicks find themselves sixth in the East to this point. Now imagine what an average offense can do for them.

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-5)

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers boast the top defense in the league and have done so in a mostly switch-everything scheme. The group has been banged up, especially in the backcourt, but appears to be capable of hanging around this season. Oh, and watch out for their Jumbo lineup.

Charlotte Hornets (5-5)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball has come alive off the bench as the Hornets have won three straight games. Gordon Hayward appears to be finding his way and Terry Rozier has also stepped up to help Charlotte post some impressive wins to this point.

Denver Nuggets (5-5)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver has posted one of the best offenses in the league, but the defense hasn't quite lived up to expectations. Nikola Jokic is off to an incredible start, as is Jamal Murray, so we have confidence in the cinderella team of the bubble to flex its muscles in the weeks ahead.

Brooklyn Nets (5-6)

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Despite losing two straight, the Nets are one of three teams to be ranked inside the top 10 in both offense and defense. The team has yet to be fully assembled but with Kevin Durant back, and Kyrie Irving lingering in the background, Brooklyn will undoubtedly improve.

San Antonio Spurs (5-5)

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Spurs are getting it done with a nice blend of veteran leadership and with up-and-coming players. The team completed an impressive Clippers-Lakers sweep in L.A. last week as they improved to 3-1 on their current five-game road trip.

Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4)

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After starting off 1-3 on the season, the Thunder have since gone 4-1 to move above .500 for the first time. Although it is early, there is just something about the Thunder exceeding expectations in what are supposed to be rebuilding seasons.

Golden State Warriors (6-4)

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry went full Chef Curry mode last week and has the Warriors on an upward trajectory, although they nearly blew it on Sunday versus the Raptors. Despite that, perhaps the most encouraging sign for the Warriors was other players not named Curry stepped up in that victory.

Portland Trail Blazers (5-4)

AP Photo/Steve Dykes

Both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum rank inside the top 10 in scoring as both players are off to incredible starts. The Trail Blazers' defense is still shaky, which is a concern moving forward, but with Lillard and McCollum, they seemingly have a chance every night.

Orlando Magic (6-4)

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando started off strong but has hit a bit of a rough patch as of late. The team has dropped two straight and recently lost Markelle Fultz for the rest of the season due to an ACL tear. The injuries continue to mount and there appears to be no help in sight. To make matters worse, the Milwaukee Bucks are on deck Monday night.

Utah Jazz (6-4)

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Jazz have largely been inconsistent this season and haven't become an elite defensive unit as they have in the past. However, Donovan Mitchell is heating up and the most random beef of all-time between Rudy Gobert and Shaq has kept us entertained.

Dallas Mavericks (5-4)

AP Photo/Kyusung Gon

The running joke on Twitter is Luka Doncic has started dominating again, yet the 21-year-old is not even in game shape. After a rough start, the Mavericks have won three straight to move above .500 for the first time this season. Have we mentioned Doncic isn't even in shape yet?

Indiana Pacers (6-3)

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Pacers have had a heavy home schedule to this point and are set to begin a five-game West Coast road trip. The jury may still be out on them but the upcoming trek out west could go a long way in convincing the rest of the league that they are for real.

Milwaukee Bucks (6-4)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bucks are humming along this season, armed with the best offense and net rating (10.1) in the league. The organization got Giannis Antetokounmpo more help this offseason, and those additions appear to finally be gelling together.

Los Angeles Clippers (7-4)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Clippers are also still trying to convince the league that they are for real, too. Blowing a 22-point second-half lead to the Warriors on Friday didn't help but the other L.A. team is healthy and seemingly looking to put past mistakes behind them.

Boston Celtics (7-3)

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston went 3-0 last week, and played on Friday with only nine players due to injuries and COVID-19 issues. Jayson Tatum is now expected to miss time after testing positive for the coronavirus while a slew of other players are in quarantine. The Celtics had just eight players available to play on Sunday versus the Heat prior to the postponement, so the upcoming week should get quite interesting.

Philadelphia 76ers (7-3)

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Speaking of COVID-19 issues, the Sixers had just seven available players on Saturday in a loss to the Nuggets. Tyrese Maxey went off for a career-high 39 points and became the first Sixers rookie since Allen Iverson to match that output in a game. When fully healthy, though, the Sixers have proven to be arguably the best team in East. However, this season, the term "fully healthy" is relative.

Phoenix Suns (7-3)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Following a spectacular run in the bubble, the Suns have lived up to those lofty expectations many placed on them entering this season. They are great on offense and defense, ranking inside the top 10 in both, and have allowed the second-fewest points per game in the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers (7-3)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have emerged as the best team in the league to this point, and LeBron James thinks they are only playing at a B+ level right now. They, along with the Nets and Suns, are ranked in the top 10 in offense and defense and that could be scary for the rest of the league.

1

1

1

1