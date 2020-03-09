NBA Power Rankings: Lakers' big weekend creates separation at the top

BOSTON - With several marquee matchups the past couple of weeks in the NBA, the gridlock at the top is starting to loosen up.

Analytics-driven analysis has been the basis for many of the team comparisons as far as which teams are the best.

But the past week has seen many of the upper echelon teams square off, which has taken away some of the guesswork involved in determining the best teams.

Because of that, there is a noticeable shift at the top of the power rankings this week.

