NBA Power Rankings: Knicks riding 7-game win streak; Nets, Magic surging

With the NBA season closing in on Christmas Day, several teams around the league are hitting their stride and are riding some lengthy winning streaks, as result.

The New York Knicks currently have the longest streak in the league at seven games, while the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are right behind them at six games. The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are also surging with four-game win streaks each, respectively.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Charlotte Hornets (7-23)

Last Rank: 29

LaMelo Ball is back in the lineup, but that has been just about the only bright spot for the Hornets these days. The group has lost eight straight and continues a six-game road trip Monday in Sacramento. With the Clippers, Lakers, Trail Blazers and Warriors coming up, it is hard to project when the losing streak could end.

Washington Wizards (11-20)

Last Rank: 26

The Wizards own the longest active losing streak in the NBA at 10 games and are in the midst of a six-game road trip. The good news is Bradley Beal is back from a six-game absence and the team played much better with him back on Sunday. We’ll see if his return can help turn things around.

Detroit Pistons (8-24)

Last Rank: 30

The Pistons have lost five out of their last six games with their lone win coming against the struggling Hornets. The team has been getting strong production from rookie Jalen Duren of late, though. He is averaging 9.2 points, 13.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last six games.

San Antonio Spurs (9-20)

Last Rank: 28

San Antonio bounced back from an 11-game losing streak by winning three straight. They have since dropped back-to-back games, including a 10-point decision to the Heat in Mexico City on Saturday. They begin a three-game road trip Monday in Houston.

Chicago Bulls (9-20)

Last Rank: 25

The Bulls have dropped four straight games, including an absolute drubbing by the Timberwolves on Sunday. Minnesota set a franchise record for points in a game with the 150-126 win as the Bulls gave up the most points in regulation since Nov. 3, 1982 (152, vs. Detroit). In other words, things are not great in the Windy City.

Houston Rockets (9-20)

Last Rank: 24

The Rockets had a great two-game stretch by knocking off the Bucks and Suns. They held both teams to under 100 points for the first time this season and looked great on both ends of the floor. Those two games offered a glimpse of what the Rockets can become when the ball is moving and guys are locked in.

Orlando Magic (11-20)

Last Rank: 27

Don’t look now but the Magic have their first six-game winning streak since March 14-26, 2019. They just knocked off the Celtics in back-to-back games in Boston and also have wins over the Hawks, Raptors (twice) and Clippers in that span.

Their recent run followed a nine-game losing streak as they became just the fourth team in history to have a six-game winning streak after such a skid. Credit to Jamahl Mosley and his coaching staff for keeping the team engaged and locked in through the ups and downs this season.

PLAY THE SONG ON REPEAT pic.twitter.com/nsx7FUw1dA — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 17, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18)

Last Rank: 22

The Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over the Grizzlies. Surprisingly, they managed to get the dub without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the lineup. He has been on a complete tear this season, though, and recently tied a career-high of 42 points in a loss to the Mavericks.

Toronto Raptors (13-17)

Last Rank: 19

The Raptors are riding a season-high five-game losing streak after falling to the Warriors on Sunday. They have a couple of close losses in that span, including a last-second defeat to the Nets on Friday after Kyrie Irving drained the game-winning shot. They begin a three-game road trip Monday in Philadelphia.

Indiana Pacers (15-16)

Last Rank: 18

The Pacers have lost four out of their last five games and appear to be coming back to Earth a bit after a strong start out of the gate. The team is still young and learning to close out games, but has still been among the early surprises this year. Expect Indiana to hang around in the play-in race this season.

Atlanta Hawks (15-15)

Last Rank: 17

The Hawks have lost five out of their last seven games and haven’t been particularly great on defense over that span. Case in point: They gave up 50 points to the Magic in the first quarter on Wednesday. The group has dealt with some injuries so it may not be time to panic. At least, not yet.

Miami Heat (16-15)

Last Rank: 23

The Heat have won five out of their last six games, including four straight. They staged quite a comeback on Wednesday after trailing the Thunder by seven points with 4:01 to play. Tyler Herro then dropped a career-high 41 points on Thursday to beat the Rockets and Jimmy Butler had 26 points to lead Miami to a win over San Antonio on Saturday in Mexico City. It looks like the Heat are finally in a groove.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-16)

Last Rank: 20

The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for at least one month due to a right foot injury. The setback could cost the Lakers a chance at staying afloat in the West, but the team has managed to win two straight as LeBron James has led the way so far. Relying on a soon-to-be 38-year-old James on a nightly basis may not be the best strategy, but the King has proven to be superhuman countless times before. We’ll see if he can do it again.

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15)

Last Rank: 16

The Timberwolves are coming off of a dominant performance over the Bulls on Sunday in which they won, 150-126. Their 150 points were a franchise record for a single game as it was the first time since 1982 the Bulls gave up that many points in regulation. Minnesota has a couple of matchups upcoming versus the Mavericks before hitting the road for four games.

New York Knicks (17-13)

Last Rank: 21

We’re not going to overreact to the Knicks‘ winning streak. We’re not going to overreact to the Knicks’ winning streak… But the team has the longest active winning streak in the NBA at seven games and is four games above .500 for the first time this season. They have a tough upcoming stretch (vs. Golden State, vs. Toronto, vs. Chicago, vs. Philadelphia) but each of those games are at the Garden. We’ll see if they can keep it going.

Dallas Mavericks (15-15)

Last Rank: 14

The Mavericks are 2-4 over their last six games and are coming off an overtime loss to the Cavaliers on the road. They continue to be a wreck on the road after dropping to 3-10 away from Dallas. However, newcomer Kemba Walker dropped 32 points in that loss, a sign that his addition could be huge for the team this season.

Sacramento Kings (16-12)

Last Rank: 13

Sacramento recently wrapped up a six-game East Coast road trip with a 3-3 record after defeating Detroit on Friday. Domantas Sabonis has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in three straight games. They now have 10 out of their next 12 at home, giving them plenty of opportunities to Light the Beam.

Los Angeles Clippers (18-14)

Last Rank: 15

The Clippers look to be gaining some momentum after winning four out of their last five games. Paul George registered his fourth career triple-double on Wednesday and appears to be in a groove on the court right now. They have one more game at home on Wednesday before hitting the road for five games.

Golden State Warriors (15-16)

Last Rank: 8

Jordan Poole erupted for 43 points on Sunday in a win over the Raptors, which was just the Warriors‘ second win over their last seven games. The group will now be forced to move on without Stephen Curry, who will miss some time with a shoulder injury. They will need other players to step up in the meantime, which has been easier said than done for them this season. They have two more games on the road before returning to the Bay for an eight-game homestand.

Utah Jazz (17-15)

Last Rank: 11

Utah posted a couple of strong wins over New Orleans last week to snap its seven-game road trip. The team is seemingly getting strong contributions up and down the roster on a nightly basis with a different player stepping up each game. The Jazz are maintaining ground in the West and are eighth entering play on Monday.

Portland Trail Blazers (17-13)

Last Rank: 12

The Trail Blazers are trending upward again after winning six out of their last eight games. Damian Lillard recently moved into eighth place on the all-time 3-point list and will likely become the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer on Monday (Clyde Drexler, 18,040 points), cementing himself as the likely best player in team history. With Lillard performing at an All-Star level, Portland is looking to be one of the top teams in the West.

Denver Nuggets (18-11)

Last Rank: 7

We already know Nikola Jokic is a freak on the court, and Sunday further proved that after the two-time reigning MVP posted a ridiculous stat line. He had 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Hornets to become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968 to reach those numbers in a game. He is averaging 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over his last five games.

Phoenix Suns (18-12)

Last Rank: 6

The Suns got back to their winning ways after a five-game losing streak and have won two straight after Devin Booker dropped a season-high 58 points on Saturday in a win over the Pelicans. Phoenix has three more home games before beginning a six-game road trip on Christmas Day in Denver.

Philadelphia 76ers (16-12)

Last Rank: 10

The Sixers have won four straight and are a season-high four games above .500. The wins have each come at home as they have three more games on their current seven-game homestand. Joel Embiid is continuing to lead the way for Philly after averaging 34.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last eight games. With the Raptors, Pistons and Clippers on deck, Philly could continue their winning ways.

New Orleans Pelicans (18-11)

Last Rank: 4

The Pelicans have lost three straight games since going on a seven-game win streak. They dropped back-to-back decisions to the Jazz and followed that up with a four-point defeat on the road to the Suns. They will look to get back on track Monday with the Bucks, who they went 1-1 against last season.

Brooklyn Nets (19-12)

Last Rank: 9

Brooklyn is tied for the second-longest winning streak in the NBA at six games as it is 10-1 over its last 11 games. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons continue to gain chemistry on the court as the Nets are finally playing like the team many thought they could be. The group is looking to be the real deal at the moment under head coach Jacque Vaughn.

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11)

Last Rank: 5

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 in overtime this season after holding on against Dallas on Saturday. Donovan Mitchell has led the team in scoring in each of their last four games and is averaging 32 points on 42.5% shooting from 3-point range over that span.

Boston Celtics (22-9)

Last Rank: 1

The Celtics got a huge addition to the lineup with the return of Robert Williams III. However, the team has struggled a bit of late after losing four out of its last five games, including back-to-back contests to the Magic. Boston has looked to be the best team in the NBA all season long so we’re nowhere near hitting the panic button yet.

Memphis Grizzlies (19-10)

Last Rank: 3

The Grizzlies saw their seven-game win streak end on Saturday to the Thunder, but the team looks to be performing at a high level at the moment. Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the early going after tying a franchise record with eight blocks on Monday. Ja Morant also put up his third triple-double of the season on the week. Memphis is rollin’ right now and is in first place in the West after its recent run.

Milwaukee Bucks (21-8)

Last Rank: 2

The Bucks took over first place in the East after a two-game slide from the Celtics. They have gone 3-2 over their last five games and are coming off a 123-97 victory over the Jazz on Saturday. Milwaukee picked up the win without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) and Khris Middleton (knee soreness). They begin a five-game road trip in New Orleans on Monday and will look to keep their strong play going.

