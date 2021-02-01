NBA Power Rankings: Jazz overtake LeBron, Lakers for top spot

Teams around the NBA appear to be settling into the 2020-21 season and the strict health and safety guidelines. Games are no longer being postponed in high numbers and players are mostly off the protocol list.

The previous week featured several highlights, from Damian Lillard dropping the Chicago Bulls at the final buzzer to the Utah Jazz reeling off 11 consecutive victories. The action has been entertaining and fans have been rewarded with some exciting outcomes.

To make sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to best. We will come back each week and provide our latest assessment on the best teams and those that are beginning to rise.

Check out our latest Rookie Power Rankings

Washington Wizards (4-12)

Rank Last Week: 30 Somehow, the Wizards pulled off a miraculous upset of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Russell Westbrook went full Brodie mode and willed the Wizards to victory with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The win snapped a five-game losing streak, in which they lost by 18.3 points per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-14)

Rank Last Week: 27 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards is beginning to heat up and is averaging 19.2 points on 46.9% shooting from 3-point range over his last five games. Unfortunately, that has only netted the Timberwolves two wins during that span, but Edwards appears to be finding his shooting touch a bit.

Detroit Pistons (5-15)

Rank Last Week: 29 The Pistons have posted just five victories to this point of the season, but those wins have oddly come against some elite teams: Lakers, Sixers, Celtics, Suns and Heat. The team has struggled, but continues to receive All-Star-level production from Jerami Grant while Isaiah Stewart won fans' hearts over this week. In other news, can someone check in on Rodney McGruder?

Orlando Magic (8-13)

Rank Last Week: 25 The freefall by the Magic continued last week after the team posted a 1-3 record. The group managed to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Monday but proceeded to drop the next three, including a poor showing on Sunday versus the Toronto Raptors, in which the rivalry between Aaron Gordon and Kyle Lowry was renewed.

Miami Heat (7-12)

Rank Last Week: 24 The Heat pulled out a narrow one-point win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak. Miami desperately needed that win after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, Jimmy Butler is back after missing 10 games due to health and safety protocols so his addition figures to help the Heat get back on track.

Chicago Bulls (7-11)

Rank Last Week: 19 Chicago likely picked up the most devastating loss of the season on Saturday after blowing a five-point lead in the final 11.5 seconds. But, you can't give Damian Lillard that many chances in the closing seconds of a close game, he has a pretty good track record in those situations.

New Orleans Pelicans (7-11)

Rank Last Week: 28 New Orleans went 2-1 last week, which included an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Zion Williamson continues to be a force that cannot be stopped, especially down low. He recently tied Shaquille O'Neal for the most games (3) before the age of 21 with at least 30 points on 75% shooting from the field, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

New York Knicks (9-12)

Rank Last Week: 20 The Knicks suddenly have lost four of five games, but rookie Immanuel Quickley has looked incredible off the bench. He has posted back-to-back performances with 25 points and has hit that mark in three of his last four games. He now ranks second in rookie scoring averaging, behind only Anthony Edwards.

Dallas Mavericks (8-12)

Rank Last Week: 15 Dallas has lost five games in a row, the longest current streak in the NBA. Luka Doncic said the team is playing like they don't care, and that may very well be the case: They are losing by 13.2 points during their current five-game skid.

Sacramento Kings (8-11)

Rank Last Week: 26 Sacramento nearly pulled off a 3-0 road trip in Florida, but narrowly lost to the Heat on Saturday. The Kings appear to be turning things around after winning three out of their last four games, while rookie Tyrese Haliburton continues to impress.

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-10)

Rank Last Week: 21 Oklahoma City continues to hum along after posting impressive wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns last week. Even in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets, second-round pick Theo Maledon managed to make a bit of history in the process.

Toronto Raptors (8-12)

Rank Last Week: 13 Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Magic, a game in which Pascal Siakam produced his second straight 30-point game. Siakam mentioned he has dealt with some injuries this season that have limited him, but he appears to be on the mend now following his recent play.

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-11)

Rank Last Week: 14 Cleveland flat out struggled last week after posting a 1-3 record. One of the losses came against the Los Angeles Lakers, which was likely to be expected, but the other two were at the hands of the Knicks and Timberwolves. For the Cavaliers to hang around in the Eastern Conference, beating teams below .500 will be mandatory.

Charlotte Hornets (9-11)

Rank Last Week: 23 LaMelo Ball went off on Saturday, producing a career-high 27 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Oddly enough, both of the Ball Bros. similarly torched the Bucks last week, with Lonzo also dropping 27 points for the Pelicans on Friday.

Houston Rockets (9-9)

Rank Last Week: 22 The Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA now having posted five straight wins. Since trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets have the best defensive rating in the NBA while Victor Oladipo is settling in nicely with his new team. Needless to say, morale appears to be very high right now in H-Town.

Atlanta Hawks (10-9)

Rank Last Week: 18 Atlanta has alternated wins and losses over the past week and will have the Lakers looming on Monday night. Entering the season with high expectations, the team is hovering around .500 and has yet to fully show off its full potential. A few key wins over some tough teams could help change that perception, though.

Golden State Warriors (11-9)

Rank Last Week: 17 The Warriors have won three of four games, but haven't necessarily faced the toughest competition. They twice beat the Timberwolves last week and had another win over the Pistons, but lost to the Phoenix Suns. The jury is still out on how good these Warriors can be and we should know more next week with some tougher games looming on the schedule.

Indiana Pacers (11-9)

Rank Last Week: 11 Indiana had an epic meltdown on Sunday at home versus the Philadelphia 76ers, in which they blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Pacers have several issues to work through, most notably the recent turnovers, but they are hanging around in the East.

San Antonio Spurs (11-9)

Rank Last Week: 12 The Spurs, overall, had a strong week, going 2-1 with wins over the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. The week also gave fans an incredible moment as brothers Tre Jones and Tyus Jones faced each other in the NBA for the first time. Older brother, Tyus, and the Grizzlies took that first meeting, though.

Portland Trail Blazers (10-8)

Rank Last Week: 6 The aforementioned game-winner by Damian Lillard helped save the Trail Blazers from completely going off the rails last week. The team went 1-2 on the week and, perhaps most concerning, has now blown multiple 20-point leads this season.

Memphis Grizzlies (8-6)

Rank Last Week: 16 The Grizzlies currently own the longest win streak in the NBA at six games. Ja Morant is back and healthy again, and his return couldn't have come at a better time. He is taking over late in games again and the Grizzlies appear to be poised to make a run in February.

Boston Celtics (10-8)

Rank Last Week: 7 Boston nearly pulled out the win over the Lakers on Saturday, but a last-second shot by Kemba Walker missed. Fortunately, the injury to Marcus Smart from that contest is not as serious as it looked with the veteran expected back in 2-3 weeks.

Phoenix Suns (10-8)

Rank Last Week: 8 Despite going 3-4 over their last seven games, the results have been close. The Suns will need to learn how to close out games better, but they have proven they can handle the high expectations this season and should be among the best teams in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks (11-8)

Rank Last Week: 5 Milwaukee is off to its worst start in three seasons under Mike Budenholzer, and has relied perhaps too heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team suffered questionable losses last week to the Pelicans and Hornets, a sign that they may not be the alpha dog in the East. Still, having the Greek Freak on your team is a good start to turning things around.

Denver Nuggets (12-8)

Rank Last Week: 10 Denver has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the league. They have won six of seven games, and snapped the Utah Jazz's 11-game winning streak on Sunday. Nikola Jokic is averaging 30 points and 12.4 rebounds over his last seven games, including 47 versus the Jazz.

Brooklyn Nets (13-9)

Rank Last Week: 9 Despite losing to the Wizards in a shootout, the Nets are beginning to climb up the standings. Led by James harden last week, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Nets went 3-1 and now have the second-best record in the East.

Philadelphia 76ers (15-6)

Rank Last Week: 4 Philadelphia pulled out of a miraculous comeback on Sunday versus the Pacers and has now won three straight heading into a little two-day off period. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has his team focused and playing well to begin the season, and the group is sitting atop the East as a result. Speaking of Rivers, he is your Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

Los Angeles Lakers (15-6)

Rank Last Week: 1 Even though the Lakers went just 2-2 last week, there is no need to panic. LeBron James, at age 36, reminded everyone that he can still get buckets after dropping a season-high 46 points last Monday. The loss to the Pistons was a bit curious, but they bounced back and held on versus the Celtics.

Los Angeles Clippers (16-5)

Rank Last Week: 2 Even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers proved to be one of the deepest teams in the league and continued to perform at a high level. Owners of the best record in the league, the Clippers are out to prove their doubters wrong this season.

Utah Jazz (15-5)

Rank Last Week: 3 The 11-game winning streak may be over, but the Jazz established themselves as the hottest team in the league in the midst of all that winning. They probably won't ever get the respect they deserve, but we salute them and recognize their incredible start to the season.

