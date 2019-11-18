NBA Power Rankings: Heat surging with Jimmy Butler

It's homecoming week at the United Center with Robin Lopez, Kyle Korver and the Bucks visiting Monday, followed by Derrick Rose, Tony Snell and the Pistons on Wednesday and then Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat come to town Friday night.

Miami has been one of the big surprises of the opening month, matching the best start in franchise history with a 9-3 record through 12 games. That's even more remarkable considering the back-to-back championship teams led by LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh, and those strong Miami teams in the mid-90s led by Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

Erik Spoelstra has done an excellent job of juggling his early season rotations, still searching for the best lineup combinations. Miami has been very effective at the offensive end, averaging 111.2 points and 26.3 assists per game, while shooting just under 48% from the field as a team.

Butler has been content to play more of a facilitator role, especially early in games. The four-time All-Star is averaging a career best 7.2 assists per game, setting the tone for the Heat's unselfish play. But he still can score when needed, as evidenced by a 30-point first half in Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Third-year center Bam Adebayo has come back a much improved offensive player this season, averaging a double-double in points and rebounds, while rookie backcourt players Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have emerged as instant contributors.

Miami also has some solid vets to call on in Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, Meyers Leonard and James Johnson. If the Heat are still among the top four teams in the East at the end of January, don't be surprised if Pat Riley looks to swing a trade for Chris Paul or some other veteran difference maker.

