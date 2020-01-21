NBA Power Rankings: Few first-half surprises in the league

BOSTON -- The midway point of the season is upon us with very few surprises at the top.

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the East a year ago. With most of their core guys back, they remain at the top. And Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a strong contender to repeat as league MVP.

Chances are good that the road to the NBA Finals in the Western Conference will go through Los Angeles with both the Lakers and the Clippers among the top teams.

While those are the front-runners, there's a bunch of teams bringing up the rear.

In addition to the usual cellar-dwellers, you can add the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors to the mix of bad teams this season.

But the second half of the season will be even more exciting with key players such as Indiana's Victor Oladipo and New Orleans' Zion Williamson returning to action to help their respective teams make a strong playoff push.

The first half of the season was good on many fronts, with the second half shaping up to be even stronger.

