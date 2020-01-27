NBA Power Rankings: Countdown to the trade deadline

BOSTON - With the trade deadline right around the corner, a potential power shift is indeed on the horizon.

What will the Detroit Pistons do with Andre Drummond?

We've spent most of the season talking about Kevin Love being on the move. Will the Cavs find a partner willing to give them the king's ransom they'll seek in such a deal?

And then there's lesser-known talent like Minnesota's Robert Covington, widely viewed as a potential piece who could provide some added depth for a team whose sights are set on a deep playoff run.

Let's not forget about Andre Iguodala, who is on the books in Memphis but hasn't played a game all season. While he's a proven impact player as a starter or as a reserve, is rendering a first-round pick too much for the soon-to-be-36-year-old who's also a former NBA Finals MVP?

Lots of players, lots of questions and we know what that usually means: lots of fireworks and drama on the rumor mill between now and the February 6 trade deadline.

