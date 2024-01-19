NBA Power Rankings: Clippers stay hot behind Paul George’s sensational run

The 2023-24 NBA season has reached the midway point of the schedule, as most teams around the league have played in at least half of their games to this point.

The league is less than three weeks away from the trade deadline on Feb. 8, but some teams are already getting a head start on their moves. Toronto stayed active this week after trading two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to Indiana for players and picks.

The Pacers drastically improved their chances of returning to the playoffs for the first time in four years with the acquisition of Siakam. The group now has its sights on not only breaking its playoff drought but also making a deep run this year, led by Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam and others.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire looked at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We will return each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Last Rank: 30

The Pistons defeated the Wizards on Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak. The team has received some strong play from second-year guard Jaden Ivey recently. He tied a career high with 32 points on Wednesday in a loss to the Timberwolves and is averaging 23 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal over his last five games. The team got some more good news: It announced on Friday that Cade Cunningham is expected to return in the next 5-7 days.

Washington Wizards (7-33)

Last Rank: 29

The Wizards are tied for the fewest wins in January (1). They fell to the Pistons earlier this week, which was funny considering the comments Kyle Kuzma made during their record-tying losing streak. Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors, so the former champion may not be with the Wizards much longer.

Today, Kyle Kuzma and the Wizards were "that team" against the Pistons 😬 pic.twitter.com/khNIUdE4u0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2024

San Antonio Spurs (7-33)

Last Rank: 28

Since winning consecutive games for the second time this season, the Spurs have lost three straight. They won’t have Victor Wembanyama available on Friday in the first half of a back-to-back due to his minute restriction (ankle), but the top pick is expected to play on Saturday against the Wizards. He is still posting some absurd numbers on the restriction, averaging 21.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.4 assists in 11 games.

Charlotte Hornets (8-30)

Last Rank: 26

The Hornets have dropped six straight games but got LaMelo Ball back in the lineup this week. He is averaging 26 points, six rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals in three games since returning.

Portland Trail Blazers (11-29)

Last Rank: 27

The Trail Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Nets. They have gotten some strong play from rookie Scoot Henderson of late. He recently produced a career-high 33 points and is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 36.5% shooting from 3-point range over his last 11 games.

Brooklyn Nets (16-24)

Last Rank: 25

The Nets have lost four in a row and are tied for the fewest wins in the league in January (1). The team has two games left on its road trip before beginning a home-heavy stretch, with 10 out of the next 11 games at the Barclays Center.

Toronto Raptors (16-26)

Last Rank: 24

The Raptors pulled off a mid-week trade by sending two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis Jr. (from New Orleans) and Jordan Nwora. The team has now parted ways with two key players in Siakam and OG Anunoby, signaling the start of a new era in Toronto.

Memphis Grizzlies (15-26)

Last Rank: 21

The Grizzlies have been battered by injuries and have been playing short-handed this week. They saw Desmond Bane added to the injury report, which also includes Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Jake LaRavia (ankle), Steven Adams (knee) and Brandon Clarke (Achilles).

The injuries opened the door for GG Jackson to contribute, and the rookie has taken advantage. He recently became the second-youngest player in history to record back-to-back 20-point games (19 years, 29 days). He figures to see a larger role moving forward.

Golden State Warriors (18-22)

Last Rank: 22

The Warriors and NBA mourn the loss of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, who passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at a private team dinner. The team had its past two games postponed as it grieves for a revered member of the organization.

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing. This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024

Atlanta Hawks (17-23)

Last Rank: 23

The Hawks are coming off an exciting finish on Wednesday, in which Dejounte Murray nailed the game-winning shot as time expired to defeat the Magic. Murray continues to be the center of trade speculation with the Hawks and is expected to be moved before the deadline on Feb. 8. His days in Atlanta could be numbered.

Houston Rockets (19-21)

Last Rank: 20

The Rockets went just 1-5 on their recent six-game road trip and have lost three straight games. They now have their next three games at home, beginning on Saturday with the Jazz.

Los Angeles Lakers (21-21)

Last Rank: 19

The Lakers have won four out of their last six games to get back to .500 on the season. They defeated the Mavericks on Wednesday, in which they dished out 30 assists for the fifth straight game and held a 62-46 advantage in paint points. D’Angelo Russell led the way with 29 points, his ninth 20-point game of the season.

Orlando Magic (22-19)

Last Rank: 16

The Magic continue to slip some as they deal with injuries to Franz Wagner (ankle) and Gary Harris (calf). They recently got Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz back as they look to be getting back in a groove on the court. The team relied on its depth as it dealt with injuries, with players like Cole Anthony, Goga Bitadze, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke stepping up over that stretch.

Chicago Bulls (20-23)

Last Rank: 18

The Bulls continue a recent resurgence to pull to within three games of .500. They are 5-2 since getting Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic back in the lineup on Jan. 5. Vucevic has posted five double-doubles since returning and is averaging 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and four assists over that span.

Sacramento Kings (23-18)

Last Rank: 12

The Kings likely had a week to forget. They have dropped a season-high four straight games, lost on a buzzer-beater by Damian Lillard on Sunday and then coughed up a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday against the Suns. Domantas Sabonis has been on a tear, though. He has registered 24 consecutive double-doubles, the third-longest streak in franchise history, including three straight triple-doubles.

Phoenix Suns (22-18)

Last Rank: 15

The Suns overcame a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit in their last time out to defeat the Kings for their third straight win. They trailed 109-87 with 8 minutes, 22 seconds left to play, but finished the game on a 32-8 run to complete their largest comeback of the season. Grayson Allen tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 29 points to lead the Suns in that win. He has now hit nine 3s in a game twice this season and has four games with at least eight triples.

Dallas Mavericks (24-18)

Last Rank: 13

The Mavericks are 6-4 over their last 10 games after losing to the Lakers on Wednesday, in which Luka Doncic registered his seventh triple-double with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Dallas is 5-2 when Doncic records a triple-double this season.

Utah Jazz (22-21)

Last Rank: 17

The Jazz saw their six-game win streak snapped on Wednesday but are above .500 for the first time this season. They are tied for the most wins in the NBA over their last 15 games (12) and rank fifth in offense and 10th in defense over that span.

Miami Heat (24-17)

Last Rank: 11

The Heat welcomed back Jimmy Butler to the lineup this week as the team continues to get healthier on the court. He has totaled 47 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in two games since returning. However, they lost rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. to a groin injury earlier this week, though it isn’t considered serious. The group should be back to near full strength soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers (24-15)

Last Rank: 14

The Cavaliers have the longest active win streak in the NBA at six games, which is their longest of the season. They are coming off a 40-point victory over the Bucks on Wednesday, their largest margin of victory this season, and are 11-3 (.786) over their last 14 games since Dec. 16, representing the best winning percentage in the league. Georges Niang produced a career-high 33 points to lead the Cavaliers over the Bucks.

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17)

Last Rank: 10

The Pelicans are coming off a victory over the Hornets on Wednesday, in which the team set a franchise record for 3-pointers (25). It marked the 44th time in history that a team made at least 25 3s in a single game. Brandon Ingram produced 28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals with seven 3-pointers for his third career triple-double in that win. He became the first player in franchise history to reach that stat line in a game.

Indiana Pacers (24-17)

Last Rank: 9

The Pacers created a stir this week after acquiring two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam from the Raptors. He has joined the team on its six-game road trip and is expected to debut on Friday in Portland. Given his playing style and ability in transition, he projects to fit right in with a Pacers team ranked first in the league in offense.

Milwaukee Bucks (28-13)

Last Rank: 7

Damian Lillard had his first “Dame Time” moment as a member of the Bucks on Sunday after nailing a 32-foot game-winner as time expired on Sunday against the Kings. However, they followed that up with a 40-point loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. They’ve been up and down of late and are still searching for ways to get back on track.

New York Knicks (25-17)

Last Rank: 8

The Knicks are 8-2 over their last 10 games after defeating the Wizards on Thursday to maintain ground in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 41 points in that victory, his fourth 40-point game of the season.

Denver Nuggets (28-14)

Last Rank: 4

Since winning six straight, the Nuggets are 5-4. Nikola Jokic has led the team in scoring in each of their last four games, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal on 40% shooting from 3-point range. They continue a five-game road trip on Friday in Boston.

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-11)

Last Rank: 6

After a bit of an inconsistent stretch of games, the Timberwolves have won four straight after knocking off the Grizzlies on Thursday. Anthony Edwards led the team with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists for his third straight game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. They are the second team to reach 30 wins this season and have done so in the second-fewest games in franchise history.

Philadelphia 76ers (26-13)

Last Rank: 5

Joel Embiid continues to put up a historic season to lead the Sixers. He is coming off back-to-back 41-point performances and has produced at least 30 points in 18 straight games, tied for the sixth-longest streak in history. The team has been tough to beat with Embiid in the lineup and will be hopeful the reigning MVP can continue to stay on the court.

LA Clippers (26-14)

Last Rank: 3

The Clippers remain hot after picking up a win over the Thunder on Wednesday, in which Paul George erupted for a season-high 38 points. George has been fantastic this season with the Clippers and is posting career highs in field-goal percentage (46.8), 3-point percentage (42.1) and free-throw percentage (91.1).

George is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 38 games. He ranks second in the NBA in 3s (139), fourth in free-throw percentage and second in steals per game. With George and the rest of the group performing at a high level, the Clippers are on a roll and should compete for a top seed in the Western Conference this season.

Boston Celtics (32-9)

Last Rank: 2

The Celtics became the first team to reach 30 wins this season. They improved to 20-0 at home on Wednesday with a win over the Spurs, tied for the 11th-best home start in history. Jayson Tatum led the way with 24 points in their win over the Spurs. He is the only player in the NBA this season averaging 27 points and eight rebounds with three or fewer turnovers per game (2.7).

Oklahoma City Thunder (28-13)

Last Rank: 1

The Thunder have won five out of their last seven games after defeating the Jazz on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander produced his league-leading 29th 30-point game of the season to lead the Thunder in that win. Behind the play of Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder are second in the Western Conference and look to be among the contenders at this point of the season.

