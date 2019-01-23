NBA Power Rankings: Certain franchises at a crossroads originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The NBA trade season is heating up (again) as the February 7 trade deadline nears, and certain franchises have major decisions to make.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Memphis Grizzlies have started to take trade offers for franchise cornerstones Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Any trade involving those two would be the end of an era for the Grizzlies, who are currently second-to-last in the Western Conference. Last season the Grizz missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010, netting them young talent Jaren Jackson Jr. Now Memphis is almost sure to go into full rebuilding mode.

The Warriors are at the other end of the spectrum, finding a way to extend their dynasty. DeMarcus Cousins has looked surprisingly athletic in his return to action. Cousins is putting up 11 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4 APG in just 18 minutes per game this season. His passing from the post has been great and his perimeter shooting from the center position adds a new dimension to the already dangerous Warriors offense.

Chicago, not wanting to be left out of the action, recently made a trade with the Houston Rockets to rid them of the Carmelo Anthony salary. It is another cash-influenced move by the Bulls, but one that could help lend flexibility moving forward.

The Bulls will still look to unload the contracts of Jabari Parker and Robin Lopez in the meantime, but just like other rebuilding teams, giving big minutes to the younger players om the roster will be more important than anything else.

