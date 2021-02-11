NBA Power Rankings: Breaking down top 10 duos

Forsberg: Ranking top 10 duos in NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have one of the most exciting young duos in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both played at an All-NBA level through the first quarter of the 2020-21 season. But where does Boston’s tandem rank in the league hierarchy?Let’s go NBA Jam style and select the best two-man tandems in the league factoring in early results from the current campaign.