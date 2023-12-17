NBA Power Rankings: 76ers surging, Warriors continue to stumble

It’s been an odd NBA season thus far. Plenty of teams have exceeded expectations, but just as many are struggling to meet them. The Chicago Bulls are a prime example, as they got off to a rough start, but lately, they’ve been picking up the pace. It’s been a similar story around the league.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won six games in a row, tied with the LA Clippers for the longest win streak in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors just can’t seem to get out of their own way. They’ve lost three games in a row and are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Obviously, a lot can change throughout the course of the season, but now that we’re roughly 25 games into the year, the playoff picture is slowly starting to take shape.

Let’s take a look at what the NBA power rankings are looking like so far this year.

The Detroit Pistons are inexplicably bad. From Monty Williams’ stubbornness to their inability to defend anything, the Pistons are the epitome of failure. They’ve now lost 23 games in a row and seem poised to snap the NBA record for most consecutive losses (28).

When the Washington Wizards got rid of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis this summer, they expected a rebuild. But they might not have expected this. Their defense is nonexistent, and if it weren’t for the Pistons, their struggles would be a much bigger talking point this season.

After an 18-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs finally won a game! Led by Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama, they took down the Anthony Davis-less, D’Angelo Russell-less Los Angeles Lakers. This Spurs team is worse than most people thought, but they still have Victor Wembanyama. That has to count for something.

LaMelo Ball was balling to start the year (pun absolutely intended). But ever since he went down, any hope of a successful season for the Charlotte Hornets has gone out the window. They just lost to the Philadelphia 76ers by 53 points. Yikes.

This was always going to be the outcome for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Trading Damian Lillard saw them enter a rebuild, and that’s exactly what they’re doing. They’ve lost five games in a row, but that’s okay. This franchise is rooting for Ping-Pong balls instead of playoff seeding this year.

Unlike the Trail Blazers, the Memphis Grizzlies actually had playoff aspirations heading into the season. But the injury bug hit them hard, and they just haven’t been able to put things together with Ja Morant out. He’s coming back soon, but one has to wonder if it’s too little, too late.

After an unexpected year of semi-playoff contention last year, the Utah Jazz have snapped back to reality this season. Recent reports have indicated that they’re open to trading lots of players on their roster. Led by Lauri Markkanen, they have some intriguing talent; just not enough to effectively compete in the West.

23. Chicago Bulls (10-16)

The Chicago Bulls have actually turned things around a bit in recent weeks. Led by the insane surge of Coby White, Chicago is 5-5 in their last 10 games and looks like a squad that could compete for a low-end Play-In spot. That said, they should still be looking to reset the roster a bit by the trade deadline.

Another team that seems primed to blow it up by the deadline, the Toronto Raptors, like the Bulls, have been wholly underwhelming this season. Outside of the impressive play of Dennis Schroder and Scottie Barnes’ All-Star leap, this team is exactly as everyone expected them to be – painfully stuck in the middle.

After years of hovering around .500, the Atlanta Hawks finally seemed to have picked a direction. Unfortunately, that direction has taken them downward. Instead of improving, they have been a few games under .500 for a while now. Something just isn’t working.

20. Golden State Warriors (10-14)

From the Draymond Green issues to their lackluster on-court play, this year has been a disappointment for the Golden State Warriors so far. Steve Kerr even tried a lineup change this past week, moving Andrew Wiggins to the bench. As of now, they look like a team that will be fighting for a Play-In spot come April.

After an ankle injury against the New York Knicks, Bradley Beal is going to miss even more time, and for the Phoenix Suns, that news is a disaster. They’ve lost three games in a row and are struggling to maintain their spot in the playoff race right now. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker look great, but it just isn’t enough.

After a rough stretch of losses, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally earned a win over the Hawks on Saturday night, but the injury news they got on Friday was brutal. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are slated to miss significant time, and the Cavaliers will have to find their footing without them amidst a wonky season.

The Brooklyn Nets have been rolling lately, and Mikal Bridges is leading the way. Assisted by Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets are exceeding expectations. They look like a squad that should fit comfortably into the Play-In mix (at least).

Injuries have gotten in the way of the Miami Heat, who have had a volatile season thus far. Jimmy Butler is doing everything he can to propel Miami forward, but with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro sidelined, they’ve had to depend on role players to step up. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been great, but the Heat need their guys back.

The Indiana Pacers’ defense continues to be a serious problem. Tyrese Haliburton has them hooping on offense, but defensively, they’ve been one of the worst teams in the league. A brutal loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night highlighted their struggles.

With Trey Murphy III finally back from injury, the New Orleans Pelicans have started to find their groove. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are gelling, and the Pelicans are slowly working their way up the Western Conference ladder.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (15-11)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit by the injury bug as of late, but an In-Season Tournament title highlights a fairly solid season. LeBron James is still putting up ridiculous numbers, as is Anthony Davis, and the Lakers’ defense continues to lead the way.

The Houston Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises of the season thus far. Alperen Sengun is taking a massive leap, their offseason additions are playing well, and Ime Udoka has helped them become one of the best defenses in the NBA. They still struggle on the road (2-8), but they’re looking like a playoff team right now.

11. LA Clippers (14-10)

The LA Clippers are red-hot. They’ve won six games in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10. Things are really coming together for the new-look, James Harden-laden Clippers. That said, their recent success comes fresh off a period of serious struggle. It’s tough to get a read on what this team really is.

10. New York Knicks (14-10)

Jalen Brunson is a dog. He hung 50 points on the Suns and is leading the New York Knicks to another successful season. Julius Randle has turned things around as of late, and even with Mitchell Robinson’s injury, they look like a quality playoff squad.

De’Aaron Fox’s play this season has been incredible. The Sacramento Kings were pegged as a team that could potentially fall off this season, but they haven’t. They’ve been one of the best teams in the West and are primed for another playoff run.

The Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing looked good this year, but Irving is set to miss some time with an injury. Despite that, Doncic has the Mavericks toward the top of the West thanks to his ridiculous play and new-look, much-improved supporting cast.

Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic have taken a massive leap this year. They’re set to be a legitimate playoff team this season after struggling through most of last year. A brutal loss to the Boston Celtics brought them down a peg, but they’re still a top team in the East.

With Chet Holmgren finally healthy, the Oklahoma City Thunder look like a force. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate, Jalen Williams is steadily improvement, and the entire roster is humming. The Thunder are going to be fighting for home-court advantage this year.

The reigning NBA champions have been a bit streaky this year, but for the most part, they’ve been the same dominant force we’ve seen them be in recent years. With Jamal Murray back in the lineup again, they should be inching toward the top of these rankings soon enough.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a disappointing season last year, but they’ve completely thrown those issues out the window. Rudy Gobert is helping them thrive as the league’s best defense, and Anthony Edwards is making the superstar jump.

Despite some early stumbles, the Milwaukee Bucks have found their footing with Damian Lillard in the mix. Some game ball fanatics caused an uproar, but outside of that, it’s been pretty smooth sailing for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. (The defense is still iffy at times, though.)

2. Philadelphia 76ers (18-7)

Some injuries caused them to fall off a bit, but with six straight wins, the Philadelphia 76ers have surged back toward the top of the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey look like one of the best duos in the NBA.

1. Boston Celtics (19-5)

When the Boston Celtics are playing as a team, they are nearly impossible to beat. They’ve had the hardest strength of schedule in the NBA so far, yet they have the best record. Their new-look group has looked incredible.

