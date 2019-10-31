NBA Power Rankings: 76ers soar while Warriors plummet after Curry injury

The Warriors' honeymoon is definitely over.

After injuries to Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant derailed their championship hopes and witnessing Durant head to Brooklyn in free agency, this season was already going to be a challenge.

But Golden State's rough start was compounded Wednesday night when Steph Curry suffered a broken hand in a loss to Phoenix, plunging their season into a cloud of uncertainty.

So with the NBA's most recent juggernaut off the mountaintop, that creates a power struggle at the top. Which teams are ready to take the mantle?

