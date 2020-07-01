NBA Power Rankings: 22 teams hoping their bubble won't burst

Before the global pandemic put the NBA season on ice back in March, there was a healthy debate as to who was the league's best team.

The Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) have the best record but there are legitimate concerns about their roster and whether they can continue to be the class of the NBA during the season's reboot, which begins July 30.

What about the talented tandem in Los Angeles, the home of the Lakers and the Clippers? Both have shown that they have many of the pieces needed to win a championship.

And what about the defending champion Toronto Raptors who have been flying below the radar all season despite having the NBA's third-best record? The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers can't be counted out, either. They are indeed the class of the 22 teams that will converge on Orlando, Fla., later this month.

But with this being as unconventional a season as any we've ever had in the NBA, none of the teams afforded an opportunity to ball under the bubble can be completely dismissed.

And with that, here are the Power Rankings for the 22 teams that'll resume play at the end of the month.

