NBA potential playoff picture could include the Portland Trail Blazers

Safety has been and will continue to be the forefront of all the decisions leading to a return for the NBA. Safety for the players, coaching staff, spectators, media, etc.

But what about the families of the players and coaching staff? With talks of the NBA resuming play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Orland, Florida, it was reported today by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne that family members may be able to join players in that Orlando bubble.

Reporting with @RamonaShelburne: The NBA and NBPA are progressing on a plan that would allow for a limited number of family members to eventually join players for the season's resumption inside an Orlando bubble environment. https://t.co/sudLMPGdPm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2020

"Conversations have centered on the timing of family arrivals at Walt Disney World Resort, which are likely to start once an initial wave of teams are eliminated and the number of people within the league's bubble decreases, sources said," reported by Shelburne and Wojnarowski.

The safety measures and coronavirus testing for the players will be the same for family members.

Here is the latest conversation on a potential timeline for return, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

Sources: The NBA is working on multi-phase medical/safety protocols toward restart of play. Current projections have in-market training camps in July, then camps/scrimmages in Orlando, then resume play late July/early August. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2020

Additionally, it was also reported that a potential playoff picture would include 16 teams plus the four Western Conference bubble teams: Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

Story includes continued conversations about a return-to-play that includes the 16-playoff teams -- plus the four Western Conference teams on playoff bubble: Blazers, Kings, Pelicans and Spurs. https://t.co/jNGtRvVUFJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2020

More teams from the Western Conference compared to the Eastern Conference.

"Commissioner Adam Silver has calls set with the league's general managers on Thursday and the board of governors on Friday, where officials are continuing to discuss variations of plans that include a play-in tournament, pool play bracket and regular-season games moving into the playoffs.

The NBA has yet to formally rule out the idea, but teams have become increasingly skeptical of the league bringing back all 30 teams to complete the season," sources told Shelburne and Wojnarowski.

