NBA postpones Wizards-Pacers Summer League opener due to COVID-19 protocols

The Summer League teams for the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers were supposed to play the opening game of their seasons on Sunday night, but COVID-19 has gotten in the way.

The NBA announced that the game, which was supposed to take place at 8:00 p.m. ET has been postponed "in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols."

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/Q8ZmDfZprH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 8, 2021

The only thing the NBA said was that due to "ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team does not have enough available players to proceed with tonight's game." It's not known if there's an active case of COVID-19 on the team, or if players simply came into contact with someone who tested positive. No makeup date has been announced.

This game was supposed to be the debut of the Wizards' first-round draft pick Corey Kispert, as well as Isaiah Todd, who the Wizards took with the No. 31 overall pick. This was also supposed to be the debut of Pacers' lottery pick Chris Duarte. All those players will have to wait to take the floor until their next scheduled game, which is Tuesday for both teams. However, it might be longer for the Wizards depending on contact tracing and the COVID-19 status of the players.

The Wizards-Pacers game isn't the only one happening on Sunday night. The entire league is kicking off, so there are seven other games taking place in Vegas on Sunday. If you're interested in watching a Summer League game that's not the postponed Wizards-Pacers contest, you can see the schedule and networks by clicking here.

