NBA postpones Rockets vs. Pacers game Saturday due to severe winter storm in Texas

The Houston Rockets will have another game postponed as a result of a severe winter storm that has left millions without power in Texas. The NBA announced Friday that Saturday's Rockets game against the Indiana Pacers has been postponed as a result of the storm.

It's the second straight postponement for the Rockets, who were set to play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. The NBA postponed that contest Tuesday due to the extreme weather.

The storm — which is responsible for at least 14 deaths — hit the state Sunday. The Rockets were in the midst of a road trip at the time, and were set to return home to play at the Toyota Center on Friday. The Rockets are set to finish their three-game homestand with a game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. It's unclear whether that game will take place following Friday and Saturday's postponements.

Following Monday's game against the Bulls, the Rockets will go back on the road to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The NBA has not announced when the Rockets will make up the postponed games.

This story will be updated.