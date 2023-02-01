NBA postpones Pistons-Wizards due to Dallas ice storm travel issues

The NBA announced the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to weather issues in Dallas.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/c3oYsdmwPA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2023

The Pistons played the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, losing 111-105 following Luka Doncic's 53-point game, but were unable to fly back to Detroit on Monday night or Tuesday due to a plane issue and an ice storm that hit the Dallas area. Hundreds of flights have been canceled, leaving travelers (and at least one team of professional athletes) stranded, and thousands of local residents are without power.

No date has been set for the makeup game yet, but there might be one more game the NBA will have to reschedule due to the ice storm. The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled to play the Mavs in Dallas on Thursday, but since the Pistons can't fly out, the Pels will likely have a hard time flying in.

With concern that the Pistons may not be able to fly out of Dallas until Thursday because of icing issues, there’s obvious uncertainty about the Pelicans’ ability to fly into Dallas today for Thursday's game vs. the Mavericks. Pelicans are in Denver now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2023