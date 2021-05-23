NBA playoffs: Why was Bradley Beal trolling Sixers so hard?

Wizards' Beal caught on camera strangely trolling Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Things might change after this year's playoff series, but the Sixers and Wizards haven't had a particularly spicy rivalry in recent years.

So it was a little confusing to watch Wizards star guard Bradley Beal run up and down the court in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, trolling Joel Embiid and the Sixers for... no apparent reason?

It's not clear what Beal's deal was, but he was being very silly on Sunday in South Philly:

There were three pretty clear troll moves from Beal.

It began when Beal decided to clown Embiid for traveling, something basically the entire league does:

Then Beal had a real fun time goofing about the way Embiid tends to exaggerate contact in the lane - again, something basically the entire league does:

Beal going all out on trolling Embiid 😂 pic.twitter.com/ETDwDnGw5x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2021

And Beal's trolls weren't reserved just for Embiid! He also made fun of Ben Simmons putting up a desperation three at the end of the first half, for whatever reason:

Lmao Bradley Beal didn’t like the smell of Ben Simmons’ 3 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hlzMw4QyIo — ohoopsio (@ohoopsio) May 23, 2021

Not sure what's going on here, but Beal is apparently feeling very spicy as this series begins.

Beal and the Wizards haven't really had a contentious relationship with the Sixers in the way the Heat, the Celtics, or even the Nets in recent years. Maybe he's constructing a fictional beef the way Michael Jordan used to? Who knows?

Perhaps taking the L in Game 1 will see Beal tone down his antics - or maybe this is just who he's decided to be all series long. We'll see!