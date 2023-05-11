NBA playoffs: Warriors force Game 6, while Lakers lose Anthony Davis late to apparent head injury

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinal series at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors extended the series at least one more game, but the Los Angeles Lakers may have lost more than just Game 5. Anthony Davis left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury after Kevon Looney inadvertently hit him. His status for Game 6 is unclear.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 25 and Draymond Green had 20 in the Warriors' 121-106 win. For the Lakers, LeBron James scored 25 points. Game 6 is Friday in Los Angeles.

Recap of Lakers-Warriors Game 5