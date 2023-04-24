NBA playoffs: Timberwolves collapse, then rally behind Anthony Edwards in OT for wild, season-saving win over Nuggets

Game 5 is on.

The Minnesota Timberwolves survived a dramatic late collapse against the Denver Nuggets in regulation Sunday only to storm back in overtime for a 114-108 win to fend off elimination and send the series back to Denver.

The Nuggets closed regulation with a 12-0 rally in 2:35 to force overtime, stunning a Minnesota home crowd that just moments earlier surely felt certain about a win. Thanks to a resilient effort in the extra session, Minnesota will play at least one more game this postseason.

After trailing by four at halftime, the Timberwolves found their stride in the third quarter to take an 80-74 lead into the fourth. They led much of the fourth by double digits and extended their advantage to 96-84 on an Anthony Edwards turnaround jumper with 2:52 remaining.

Anthony Edwards cooking up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uw5oBFWK7K — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 24, 2023

That was the last point they'd score in regulation.

How Minnesota nearly blew it

Nikola Jokić responded with a 3-pointer on the other end. A Michael Porter Jr. 3-pointer on the next Nuggets possession cut Minnesota's once-12-point lead in half. Another Porter 3 cut Minnesota's lead to three, and a Jokić jumper cut the edge to one point with 48.2 seconds remaining.

Jokić then faced a chance to take the lead in regulation. Karl-Anthony Towns fouled him on a post-up with 4.5 seconds remaining, sending the reigning two-time league MVP to the line. But Jokić's first attempt rimmed out. His second fell through the net to tie the game at 96, ultimately sending it to overtime.

Minnesota missed four shots and committed a turnover during the regulation-ending run. But the cold streak didn't carry over into the extra session.

Anthony Edwards, right, and Mike Conley celebrate during Sunday's Timberwolves win over the Nuggets. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Timberwolves bounce back in OT

Denver struck first in overtime, but 3-pointers on three straight possessions — one by Mike Conley and two by Nickeil Alexander-Walker — led the Timberwolves to a 107-102 lead. An Edwards layup then gave Minnesota a 109-102 advantage.

Then the Nuggets threatened to rally again. They scored seven unanswered points in 51 seconds to cut their deficit to 109-108. But this time the Timberwolves answered in the form of a stepback Edwards 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds remaining. The shot over Aaron Gordon extended the Minnesota lead to 112-108 and iced the win.

ANTHONY EDWARDS.

CLUTCH.



TIMBERWOLVES LEAD BY 4 ON TNT! pic.twitter.com/4uAadAeD1w — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2023

The shot capped a team-high 34-point effort for Edwards, who also tallied 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks while connecting on 5 of 12 3-point attempts. It was the third straight 34-plus-point performance for the 21-year-old All-Star after he tallied 41 in Game 2 and 36 in Game 3, both Timberwolves losses.

Towns added 17 points and 11 rebounds while Rudy Gobert added 14 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks. Neither had answers on defense for Jokić, who tallied 43 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. He ended Towns' night early by drawing his sixth foul in overtime. Jamal Murray — who scored 40 in a Game 2 Nuggets win on Wednesday — added 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

But the night belonged to Edwards, who saw his efforts pay off in a playoffs win for the first time this season. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday in Denver.