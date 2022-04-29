NBA playoffs: Suns put away Pelicans behind Chris Paul's perfect night

Chris Paul seeing playoff success in New Orleans, who knew? (AP Photo/Matt York)

The New Orleans Pelicans are out of the playoffs and it was a familiar face who sent them away.

Behind Chris Paul's perfect 14-for-14 night from the field, the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Pelicans in six games on Thursday with a 115-109 Game 6 win. The Suns will face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz, in which the Mavericks currently lead 3-2.

Paul finished with a line of 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. The Suns outscored the Pelicans by 17 points when he was on the floor. The veteran point guard was getting to his spots all night, including this dagger in the final minutes.

CHRIS PAUL'S 14TH CONSECUTIVE MAKE PUTS THE @SUNS UP 5 ON TNT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/WK1iBbv7FL — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

That performance more than covered a quiet night from Devin Booker in his first game back from a hamstring strain sustained in Game 2. The All-Star finished with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting with five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.