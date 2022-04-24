NBA playoffs Sunday live updates: Joel Embiid has torn thumb ligament; Bucks in control

Injuries have dominated the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs so far.

The Suns take on the Pelicans in Game 4 in New Orleans without star Devin Booker, who is out with a hamstring injury. The Bucks are in the same boat with Khris Middleton, who's out for Game 4 against the Bulls in Chicago with a sprained MCL. Both teams, who competed in the 2021 Finals, will likely miss their stars for the remainder of their first-round series.

Phoenix leads New Orleans 2-1, and Milwaukee leads Chicago 2-1.

The Golden State Warriors are moving full steam ahead after Steph Curry returned to the lineup, even if he's coming off the bench. The Warriors are on the verge of sweeping Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets. They head into Game 4 in Denver with a 3-0 series lead.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA playoff series.

Sunday's action is rounded out by Game 4 in Atlanta between the Hawks and Heat, who are likely to be without Kyle Lowry following a hamstring injury. Miami leads 2-1.

SATURDAY RECAP: T'wolves pull even with Grizzlies; Celtics go up 3-0 on Nets

Jordan Poole gets fired up after a big bucket in the Warriors' Game 1 win.

Bulls' Caruso out for rest of the game

Chicago has ruled guard Alex Caruso out for the remainder of Game 4, the team said. The Bulls said Caruso sustained a facial injury, and ESPN reported Caruso is undergoing an exam for a concussion. Alex Caruso did not start the second half and was not on the bench with the team. Caruso did not score in the first half but had four assists, four rebounds and a steal.

It's official: Embiid has torn ligament in thumb

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers confirmed on Sunday that center Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb but the star will play through it until the Sixers’ postseason is over. It’s likely Embiid will need surgery after the season.

It’s clear the thumb bothers him. "Obviously, he’s going to struggle with it a little bit," Rivers said on Saturday. "He’s got to get used to it, too. He’s never played with it. I think we’re both going to learn a lot – what he can do and what he can’t do."

Story continues

Bucks in charge in Game 4

Even without injured Khris Middleton, Milwaukee is trying to make quick work of Chicago in its first-round series. Up 2-1, the Bucks took a 56-41 lead into halftime of Game 4. Bobby Portis (11 points, five rebounds) and Grayson Allen (16 points, three steals) led the Bucks in the first half. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Allen continues to make 3-pointers – he was 4-for-5 on 3, and the Bucks shot 47.4% on nine made 3s in the first half.

Zach LaVine had 12 points and Nik Vucevic had 11 for the Bulls, who were just 29.4% on 3s and did not shoot a free throw in the opening two quarters.

Heat's Lowry questionable for Game 4

Miami guard Kyle Lowry (left hamstring strain) is listed on the official injury report as questionable for Game 4 against Atlanta on Sunday. The Heat own a 2-1 series lead but lost Game 3 where Lowry exited the game late in the third quarter and did not return.

'Third Splash Brother' Jordan Poole has long history as a playoff breakout star

This isn't the first time Poole has decided the postseason would be his breakout party.

There's the shot everyone remembers – his buzzer-beater 3-pointer that pushed the Michigan Wolverines past the Houston Cougars in the second round of the 2018 men's NCAA Tournament. Poole, then a freshman, came off the bench with Duncan Robinson for a team that reached the championship game.

But Poole's playoff poise actually traces its origin story to his freshman year of high school, long before his performances through three games of the 2022 NBA playoffs have helped the Golden State Warriors take a 3-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

As a teenager at Rufus King — a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, public school powerhouse — Poole buried a shot from just inside the logo, sending the game to overtime. Rufus King won and advanced to the state tournament.

"He's a winner," then-coach Jim Gosz told USA TODAY Sports from Denver, hours before Gosz watched the Warriors punish the Nuggets for the third straight game. Poole had 27 points to complement Games 1 and 2 of 30 and 29, respectively. "Everywhere he's gone, he's won."

— Chris Bumbaca

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs 2022 Sunday live updates: Embiid has torn thumb ligament