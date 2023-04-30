NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to Western Conference Semifinals with historic performance over Kings

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors showed out in Game 7 against the Kings. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It was win or go home on Sunday in Sacramento and Stephen Curry decided the Golden State Warriors' season wasn’t ending yet. Advancing to the Western Conference semifinals, Curry made basketball magic with a historic performance in a 120-100 win.

Scoring a playoff career-high 50 points, Curry broke the Game 7 record Kevin Durant set in 2021.

Going 20 for 38 from the field, 7-18 from 3, the reigning Finals MVP's otherworldly performance made him the the first player in Warriors history to ever reach 40+ points in a Game 7.

43 POINTS FOR CURRY 🔥#PLAYOFFMODE ENGAGED



GSW LEAD BY 17 IN Q4, GAME 7 ON ABC pic.twitter.com/uUiLWRYyi2 — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Draymond Green was first to score with a quick dunk, but Kings’ Kevin Huerter quickly responded with a three on the other end. Such was the first half, a back-and-forth battle.

Sacramento led by five 90 seconds into the game. The Warriors went on to take an 18-12 lead as the Kings shot 5 for 13 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range across the opening six minutes.

The first quarter was all about the Kings’ bench, which went 3-for-7 from three with no turnovers. Terence Davis hit two 3-pointers to tie the game 25-25 with less than two minutes remaining in the first.

De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles followed with 3s of their own to give the Kings a 31-30 lead at the end of the first quarter.

With the Warriors down 45-42 halfway through the second, Curry notably missed two consecutive free throws. Shocking as it may have been, he still posted a whopping 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists by halftime.

The most notable outlier at the half was the other Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. He posted 7 points after shooting 1-10 from the field and missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Tough first half aside, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stuck with him into the third quarter.

Story continues

Kickstarted by a deep 3 from Stephen Curry to give the Warriors a lead in the third quarter, Golden State opened with a 13-4 run in just a little over four minutes. Reminding us all that his ability to get to the basket is just as impressive as his shot, Curry got past Davis for a scoop from the free throw line that he made despite a foul. His extra point gave the Warriors a 67-62 lead.

STEPH CIRCUS SHOT AND-1.

He's got 26 after the FT.



GSW lead in Q3 of Game 7 | ABC pic.twitter.com/WU2pDqeXDM — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Curry kept cooking well into the fourth and Sacramento's defense wasn't able to slow him down. The Kings' Clutch Player of Year De'Aaron Fox was limited to 16 points in the season-ending loss, dealing with a fractured index finger.

Kings center Domantas Sabonis led with 22 points despite a black eye and broken thumb. "They're a tough team to play, they play a different type of basketball. We match up well, we just didn't have enough to get it done," he said on Friday.

“Proud of these guys… We all came out with locked in with our head straight and took them to Game 7.”



🎙 Domantas Sabonis@kpthrive | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/5ThGc2GCRu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 30, 2023

Next, the the Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

This story will be updated.