NBA playoffs: Sixers vs. Wizards series prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Noah Levick
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Will Wizards give Sixers trouble? Our 1st-round series prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Let’s imagine the Sixers’ worst possible outcome for their first-round playoff series against the Wizards, one that does not involve high-impact injuries, a refereeing conspiracy or alien intervention on behalf of Washington:

The Sixers begin the series with Danny Green guarding Bradley Beal and it doesn’t go well. Green struggles to chase Beal around screens. As a ball handler, Beal forces switches when Joel Embiid comes “up to touch” or blitzes him in pick-and-roll coverage. When Embiid doesn’t venture up, Beal nails pull-up jumpers. By the time Sixers head coach Doc Rivers puts Ben Simmons on Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Wizards’ transition offense are rolling, too.

Simmons has seven turnovers in one game where the Sixers’ half-court offense is uninspired and he’s careless in his attempts to spearhead fast breaks. Joel Embiid has six turnovers in a game where his mid-range jumpers aren’t falling, the Wizards’ double teams are unpredictable and he tosses a handful of ill-advised cross-court passes. Washington plays at its league-leading pace and capitalizes on many of those miscues.

Seth Curry doesn’t shoot enough when he’s open and never settles into a good rhythm. Rui Hachimura is a physical match for Tobias Harris and plays decent defense on him, preventing Harris from having any huge games. Rivers persists with all-bench lineups, and they cough up one or two leads earned by the starters. The Wizards create problems for the Sixers’ second unit by mixing in some zone defense. George Hill and Shake Milton don’t mesh as effectively as the Sixers had hoped. Davis Bertans catches fire and shoots nearly 50 percent from three-point range in the series. Former Sixers guards Raul Neto and Ish Smith make important contributions for Washington. 

The Wizards look like a team that finished the regular season with 17 wins in 23 games. The Sixers lose their composure and the series.

None of the above is outlandish, but will it all happen?

We’ll say it won’t. The Sixers are more talented, and a seven-game series provides margin for error. Even something we didn’t mention above — a Dwight Howard ejection, or outside shooting woes by Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle — seems unlikely to cost the Sixers the series.

Embiid averaged 30 points in three regular-season matchups with Washington. He made 27 of 28 free throws in those games. Alex Len, Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez each have six fouls to use, sure, but Embiid is not Shaquille O’Neal. He’ll convert a very high percentage of his foul shots (a career-best 85.9 percent this season) with no suspense involved. 

The Wizards were ninth in both offensive and defensive rating from April 7 to the end of the regular season, according to Cleaning the Glass. Their defense has not been porous over the last six weeks or so. The Sixers, however, have the series’ three best defenders in Simmons, Embiid and Thybulle. There aren’t exactly a plethora of defensive weak spots surrounding them, either. 

Though the Sixers believe they’re destined for bigger things, they won’t overlook this series. Rivers, Green, Hill and Howard will stress the importance of each playoff possession, and the Sixers will understand that inadequate focus could give the Wizards a shot at pulling off the upset.

Home-court advantage and having Wells Fargo Center at 50 percent of its capacity also won’t hurt.

“The advantage is we get to stay home; the advantage is our home crowd; the advantage is that we’ve played well in this building,” Rivers said Friday. “So that gives us some insurance. I’ve always thought — and I hate overdoing ‘the playoffs,’ but especially in the playoffs — I’ve always thought role players played better at home. They just do. And so with us having home court, that helps our role players even more.”

The better team usually wins in the postseason, and there’s no question that’s the Sixers. 

Our prediction: Sixers in five. 

More on Sixers-Wizards

14 thoughts and tidbits on Sixers’ 1st-round matchup with Wizards 

Can Sixers handle Beal and Westbrook? Rivers explains their approach 

Sixers will face Washington in playoffs for 1st time in a long time 

A betting preview for Sixers-Wizards series 

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff predictions: One question for every first-round matchup

    The NBA playoffs are finally here, and as always, there are plenty of storylines to break down.

  • Pederson, Happ, lead Hendricks, Cubs over Cardinals 12-3

    Joc Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ got two hits during an eight-run burst in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3 Friday night. Pederson led off with a home run for the 22nd time in his career. “He’s been a real sparkplug since he’s been back and manning the leadoff spot," Chicago manager David Ross said.

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz putting mobility on display at OTAs

    Carson Wentz is showing off plenty of mobility.

  • 76ers trust playoff process leads to 1st NBA title since '83

    ''Playoff Prep,'' Morey, the 76ers' top decision maker, wrote on Instagram. Oh, the Sixers were called much worse than a group of dolts when the franchise embarked on the strip-for-parts rebuilding seasons known as the Process. The Sixers were Team Tank.

  • Scott Brooks: Wizards can hang with Sixers due to 'best backcourt' in NBA

    Head coach Scott Brooks thinks the Wizards have a chance against the top-seeded Sixers because of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

  • After challenging season, Butler says Heat ‘ready for anything’

    This was not the season the Miami Heat envisioned.

  • How to Bet the NBA Playoffs: A Sportsbook Director Rates Every Contender’s Chances

    To join a club that previously only included Larry Bird, Mark Price, Reggie Miller, Steve Nash Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Malcolm Brogdon and Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving finished the NBA season shooting 50.6% from the field, 92.2% from the line and 40.2% from 3-point range. And Irving, who is a seven-time All-Star and former Rookie […] The post How to Bet the NBA Playoffs: A Sportsbook Director Rates Every Contender’s Chances appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Myanmar junta's electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party - media

    News sites Myanmar Now and the Irrawaddy said the announcement was made at a meeting on Friday with political parties that was boycotted by many, including Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD). The army seized power on Feb. 1, overthrowing and detaining the elected civilian leader Suu Kyi, who led a non-violent struggle against dictatorship in the last two decades of the military's 1962-2011 rule of Myanmar.

  • Bell Ringer Podcast: Predicting Sixers vs. Wizards, X-Factors for series

    The Bell Ringer Podcast returns to preview the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Washington Wizards playoff series.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • Tim Tebow apparel No. 1 seller in all major NFL Shop categories one day after signing

    Are we at all surprised?

  • Kevin Lee makes welterweight return at UFC 264 against Sean Brady

    Kevin Lee faces a stiff test in his return to welterweight against undefeated and ranked Sean Brady.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.