NBA playoffs: Sixers' Danny Green exits with knee injury, feared to be significant

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green is out for Game 6 of the team's NBA playoffs series, and possibly much more.

Green went down with a knee injury early in the first quarter against the Miami Heat and the Sixers soon announced he would not be returning to the game. The injury occurred when Sixers star Joel Embiid crashed into Green's leg while lunging to make a lay-up.

Green fell, tried to get up, then collapsed to the floor in clear pain. He had to be carried to the locker room.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Green will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the knee injury, which is feared to be significant.

Green has started in all 12 of the Sixers' playoff games so far, averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.