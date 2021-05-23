  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shaquille O'Neal is well aware that "snitches get stitches." And he absolutely does not care if it means roasting Charles Barkley on national television. 

The NBA on TNT crew faced a playoff marathon on Sunday with a tripleheader of games airing on TNT, plus a three-hour break for the game on ABC. Before they were even a full game into the day, O'Neal presented his proof that Barkley was sleeping on the job. 

At halftime of the Philadelphia 76ers 125-118 win over the Washington Wizards, Barkley began dissecting the game when O'Neal jumped in. 

"I'm sorry to interrupt," O'Neal said, probably not that sorry to interrupt. "I know snitches get stitches, but he was not watching the game. And I have proof."

Barkley hit him back with a "who?" before TNT showed a photo of Barkley, headphones on, clearly sleeping at the studio. 

Barkley did admit to it and the group had a good laugh about it. Charles will be Charles, playoffs or not. 

It wasn't that long ago O'Neal spent a lot of time sleeping backstage at work. Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker had fun shooting grapes in his open mouth and laughing hysterically at his roar from inside an astronaut helmet. 

"Shaq's always sleeping," Wade said. 

The TNT crew has a short break while the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns play on ABC. Barkley can continue his power nap and grab the highlights later. 

TNT action is back at 7 p.m. ET with back-to-back games. The first is the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks. The nightcap is the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Tobias Harris' playoff career-high helps 76ers hold off Wizards

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Sunday.

  • A doctor in Florida who died of COVID-19 left his family a baseball card collection worth $20 million

    Dr. Thomas Newman died of COVID-19 complications in January. His baseball card collection, amassed over 40 years, is worth an estimated $20 million.

  • Suns' Chris Paul exits Lakers game after injuring right shoulder

    Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul left the court early in Game 1 against the Lakers after sustaining a bruised right shoulder. He soon returned.

  • The Clippers are following a familiar script after Game 1 loss against Mavericks

    This is what happens when every playoff loss is a referendum on the state of the franchise and the wins are mere stays of execution.

  • Chi Modu, Famed Hip-Hop Photographer, Dies at 54

    Famed hip-hop photographer Chi Modu has died at the age of 54. The news broke via his social media accounts. "Our hearts are broken... We continue the fight," reads a tweet. "The family request privacy at this time." No cause of death has been revealed. https://twitter.com/chimodu/status/1396201012977864710 The Nigeria-born, New Jersey-bred artist…

  • Black man's death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

    Police departments across the U.S. — including in large cities such as New York and Denver — strictly limit shooting at moving vehicles because they consider the practice ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. Last month, sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an unarmed Black man in his car as he appeared to drive away in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The deputies were cleared Tuesday by a prosecutor who said that Andrew Brown Jr. was using his BMW as a “deadly weapon.”

  • Badass Teen Band Goes Viral For ‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ Anthem

    These girls are here to stay.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Jon Rahm brutally honest with reporters after disappointing third-round finish at PGA

    jon Rahm was brutally honest after shooting 72 Saturday at the PGA Championship, telling reporters he really didn't want to be taking questions.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

    Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show. Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives. In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders.

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • Stephen Curry, Draymond Green try to process end of Warriors season

    "We're not in the playoffs, so we're a ways away." —Draymond Green

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • CG: NYM@MIA - 5/23/21

    Condensed Game: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar notched RBI singles to back Cody Poteet's four-strikeout start in the Marlins' 5-1 win

  • Kevin Spacey Cast in First Film Role Since Sexual Assault Allegations

    Spacey is set to star opposite Vanessa Redgrave in "L’uomo Che Disegno Dio," directed by her husband Franco Nero.

  • Tesla Autonomously Wrecks Police Car

    The technology definitely has some wrinkles to iron out…

  • Nets vs Celtics: Nash, Durant and Irving react to the Nets game 1 win over Boston | Nets Post Game

    The potent Nets offense, led by the Big 3, usually garners most of the attention, but in Game 1 of their series with the Celtics, it was their defense that made the difference. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving talk about getting key defensive stops and a packed house energizing them as well.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

    Toronto captain John Tavares was removed from the ice on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after a collision early in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. “He’s conscious and communicating well,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.