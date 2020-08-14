NBA playoffs schedule 2020: First round dates, times, matchups

We’ve all had our fill of the seeding games appetizer, it’s time to dig into the main course: The playoffs. On Thursday, the NBA released the first-round playoffs schedule for 2020.

Those seeding games saw unexpected stars — Indiana’s T.J. Warren looking like an elite scorer — and teams we didn’t expect exploding on the scene, such as the 8-0 Suns. The playoffs promise even more of that — and a few upsets.

Here are a few more notes on the NBA’s first-round playoff schedule 2020:

• The NBA is continuing with the Summer League/AAU style format with four games a day spread out over the course of the day.

• Games are played every other day in all eight series.

• It will not be known who which team the West’s top seed (the Lakers) will face in the first round until the play-in games on Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday.

• The first Western Conference Play-In game is Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2:30 ET (ABC). If the eighth-seeded team wins the series is over and that team moves on to the Lakers; if the eighth seed team loses a second game will be played on Sunday at 4:30 ET (ESPN).

• The Heat and Pacers played last Monday, meet again on Friday, then next Tuesday start a best-of-7 series. Miami won that first game in impressive fashion.

• Chris Paul, now wearing a Thunder uniform, will take on his former team, the Houston Rockets.

• The NBA has released an NBA Finals schedule to teams.

NBA playoffs schedule 2020, first round, by date (all times are Eastern):

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in winner

Game 1: Aug. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas

Game 1: Aug. 17, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

Game 1: Aug. 17, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

Oklahoma City vs. Houston (4/5 finish order yet to be decided)

Game 1: Aug. 18, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Orlando

Game 1: Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 7 Brooklyn

Game 1: Aug. 17, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

No. 3 Boston vs. No. 6 Philadelphia

Game 1: Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 23, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)

Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

Miami vs. Indiana (4/5 finish order yet to be decided)

Game 1: Aug. 18, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Aug. 20, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT)

Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD

Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD

Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

