NBA playoffs predictions: Our experts pick Memphis Grizzlies playoff fate, NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs begin in full on Saturday.

The first day of the playoffs includes Game 1 of the Memphis Grizzlies' Western Conference first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

So how will the Grizzlies fare in this year's playoffs? Who are our experts picks for the NBA Finals?

Let's dive in with our experts' NBA playoff picks.

Damichael Cole, Grizzlies beat reporter

How will the Grizzlies fare in the NBA playoffs? Beat Timberwolves in 6 games in first round, Lose to Warriors in 7 games in Western Conference semifinals

Why? Stephen Curry’s return combined with the emergence of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson’s confidence boost gives Golden State its most offensive firepower in three seasons. The Grizzlies will give the Warriors all they can handle, but the battle-tested Warriors will edge it out. Memphis has a lot to look forward to beyond this season.

Damichael's NBA playoffs series-by-series picks

Western Conference

First round

Suns over Clippers in 4

Grizzlies over Timberwolves in 6

Warriors over Nuggets in 5

Mavericks over Jazz in 7

Semifinals

Suns over Mavericks in 6

Warriors over Grizzlies in 7

Finals

Warriors over Suns in 7

Eastern Conference

Play-In Tournament

Nets over Cavaliers to win 7th seed

Hawks over Hornets, Cavs to win 8th seed

First round

Heat over Hawks in 5

Celtics over Nets in 6

Bucks over Bulls in 5

76ers over Raptors in 6

Semifinals

Heat over 76ers in 7

Celtics over Bucks in 7

Finals

Celtics over Heat in 6

NBA Finals

Suns over Celtics in 7

Evan Barnes, Commercial Appeal sports reporter

How will the Grizzlies fare in the NBA playoffs? Beat Timberwolves in 6 games in first round, Beat Golden State Warriors in 7 games in Western Conference semifinals, Lose to Phoenix Suns in 5 games in Western Conference Finals

Why? Ja Morant will be sensational but because of Jaren Jackson Jr’s defense, Desmond Bane being consistent and Dillon Brooks’ two-way ability, the Grizzlies survive two tough playoff rounds. It won’t be enough to beat the Suns but they’ll earn more respect to stay a threat next season.

Evan’s NBA playoff series-by-series picks

Western Conference

Play-In Tournament

Timberwolves over Clippers to win 7th seed

Clippers over Spurs to win 8th seed

First round

Suns over Clippers in 5

Grizzlies over Timberwolves in 6

Warriors over Nuggets in 7

Jazz over Mavericks in 6

Semifinals

Suns over Jazz in 5

Grizzlies over Warriors in 7

Finals

Suns over Grizzlies in 5

Eastern Conference

Play-in Tournament

Nets over Cavaliers to win 7th seed

Hawks over Cavaliers to win 8th seed

First round

Heat over Hawks in 6

Nets over Celtics in 7

Bucks over Bulls in 5

Sixers over Raptors in 6

Semifinals

Sixers over Heat in 6

Bucks over Nets in 7

Finals

Bucks over Sixers in 6

NBA Finals

Suns over Bucks in 7

Nick Gray, trending sports writer

How will the Grizzlies fare in the NBA playoffs? Beat Timberwolves in 5 games in first round, Lose to Warriors in 7 games in Western Conference semifinals

Why? Stephen Curry wills his team to the Western Conference Finals despite a great postseason performance by Ja Morant. Memphis’ offseason will be all about improving on its young core (or adding to it via a veteran second star) in order to make a run at a title. Better days are ahead, and the Grizzlies' lack of playoff experience (and the perceived notion that it hurts them) will not exist in 2022-23.

Nick’s NBA playoffs series-by-series picks

Western Conference

Play-In Tournament

Timberwolves over Clippers to win 7th seed

Clippers over Pelicans to win 8th seed

First round

Suns over Clippers in 5

Grizzlies over Timberwolves in 5

Warriors over Nuggets in 6

Mavericks over Jazz in 5

Semifinals

Suns over Mavericks in 5

Warriors over Grizzlies in 7

Finals

Suns over Warriors in 6

Eastern Conference

Play-In Tournament

Nets over Cavaliers to win 7th seed

Hornets over Hawks and Cavaliers to win 8th seed

First round

Heat over Hornets in 6

Nets over Celtics in 6

Bucks over Bulls in 5

Raptors over Sixers in 7

Semifinals

Raptors over Heat in 6

Bucks over Nets in 6

Finals

Bucks over Raptors in 5

NBA Finals

Suns over Bucks in 7

