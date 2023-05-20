NBA playoffs: Nuggets-Lakers Game 3 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped two straight games for the first time in two months, falling into an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference finals as the series switches to Los Angeles for Games 3-4. LeBron James looked like he was running on fumes in Game 2 on Thursday and appeared to tweak his injured foot late in the game. He will presumably play Saturday, but how effective he will be could determine the Lakers' longevity in this postseason.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokić continues to put up eye-popping stat lines with another triple-double (23 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists), his fourth straight game with one. Jamal Murray looked like the 2020 bubble version of himself in Game 2, and his prowess is much needed for the top seed to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić works against the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis during Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver on May 18, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

How to watch Nuggets at Lakers

Who: No. 1-seeded Denver Nuggets at No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers

What: Western Conference finals, Game 2 (Nuggets lead, 2-0)

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

TV: ABC

