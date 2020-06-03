NBA playoffs, NFL regular season will intersect

For years, the NFL’s postseason has unfolded during the NBA’s regular season. This year, the NBA’s postseason will happen during the first few weeks of the NFL’s regular season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports that 22 teams will descend on Orlando for eight regular-season games that will determine playoff seeding and, after that, a postseason that would last until, at the latest, October 12.

Under a proposal on which the NBA’s Board of Governors will vote on Thursday, the season would resume on July 31. It’s expected that the proposal will secure the required 75-percent approval from the league’s 30 teams.

Playoff games surely would conflict with some NFL games, especially with the NFL playing games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday nights. October 12, the date of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, would conflict with a Monday night game between the L.A. Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

