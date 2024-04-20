NBA Playoffs: How much are tickets for Milwaukee’s opening series against Indiana at Fiserv

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A highly contested, and possibly very physical, series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers is slated to begin on Sunday evening at Fiserv Forum. So how much are tickets selling for exactly?

The first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs has officially tipped off as of Saturday afternoon after an intense Play-In Tournament.

The Milwaukee Bucks aim for their third NBA Championship and first since 2021 but will have to get through the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-seven series first, while continuing to battle injuries to key stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton named to 2024 Team USA Olympic Team

Lillard is dealing with a sore adductor that limited him the last weekend of the regular season, while 2-time NBA MVP Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ final three regular-season games with a strained left calf. Lillard practiced fully on Friday, however, Giannis will miss at least Game 1.

In just over 24 hours before tip-off, ticket prices for the Bucks’ playoff opener remain relatively cheap, according to SeatGeek.

Ticket Prices – Including Fees (Game 1: Sunday, April 21)

Cheapest 2 Tickets $59 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $59 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $972 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $972 Per Ticket

Ticket Prices – Including Fees (Game 2: Tuesday, April 23)

Cheapest 2 Tickets $42 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $44 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $933 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $692 Per Ticket

Packers could still look to upgrade secondary in NFL draft even after adding Xavier McKinney

With many great options available for under $100 for both Games 1 and 2 at Fiserv, how do those prices compare to other local professional sports teams?

For comparison, the cheapest two tickets to the 2023 regular season finale between the Bears and Packers at Lambeau Field (with playoffs on the line for Green Bay), were $211 a piece on SeatGeek.

Depending on where you sit for a Packers 2024 regular season game, ticket prices will average between $132-$175 a ticket.

At the end of April, the Milwaukee Brewers will host the New York Yankees for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, April 26. The cheapest average ticket for that series’ Saturday evening game will run right around $45-$50, according to SeatGeek.

The Milwaukee Bucks will also host games 5 and 7 at Fiserv Forum, if those games are necessary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.