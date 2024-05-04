NBA Playoffs: Mavericks-Thunder schedule, where to watch

The Dallas Mavericks are headed into a second-round playoff battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder, led by standout guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference.

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 02: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks for an opening against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on December 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City didn't encounter much resistance in the first round, sweeping the overmatched eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans who were without Zion Williamson.

The Mavericks and Thunder played four times this season, with OKC winning three of the four games, but the record could be deceiving. In the losses, the Mavericks were without Kyrie Irving in one game, Luka Doncic in another and all of the Mavs' starters sat for the final game of the season between the two teams.

The one game where the Mavericks were fully healthy was a blowout, with Dallas winning 146-111 in Daniel Gafford's debut.

Mavericks-Thunder Playoff Schedule

Game 1

When: Tuesday, May 7

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 2

When: Thursday, May 9

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 3

When: Saturday, May 11

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Monday, May 13

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, May 15

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Saturday, May 18

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Monday, May 20

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT