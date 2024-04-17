NBA Playoffs: Mavericks-Clippers schedule, where to watch

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks playoff schedule has been released.

The fifth-seeded Mavs will take on the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers in the first round series.

Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) will be played at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball past Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers in the first half during the NBA In-Season Tournament at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

It is the third time in five years that the two teams will meet in the first round.

The Clippers beat the Mavs 4-2 in 2020 and 4-3 in 2021 in two memorable series.

The Mavericks dropped their final two games of the season, but did not play superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in either game.

The team has gone 24-10 since February, including the losses in the last two games.

Luka says the team is ready for Round 3, in part because this time they have Kyrie.

"I think our chemistry is the top. We're playing great defense, playing great basketball," Doncic said.

Rookie center Derek Lively has missed the last 8 games due to a right knee sprain and was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Game 1 in Los Angeles will be held Sunday, April 21.

Los Angeles Clippers (51-31) vs. Dallas Mavericks (50-32) - Round 1 Schedule

Game 1

When: Sunday, April 21

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Tuesday, April 23

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 9 p.m.

TV Network: TNT

Game 3

When: Friday, April 26

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Game 4

When: Sunday, April 28

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 2:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, May 1

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 6 (if necessary)

When: Friday, May 3

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Game 7 (if necessary)

When: Sunday, May 5

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers - Previous Games 2023-2024

The Mavericks went 1-2 against the Clippers this season, but the two teams have not played since Dallas remade its team at the trade deadline, acquiring Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Nov. 10, 2023 - Mavericks 144-Clippers 126

Dallas won the first game of the season between the two teams. Luka Doncic led the way with 44 points for the Mavs. Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Clippers.

Nov. 25, 2023 - Clippers 107-Mavericks 88

The Clippers blew out the Mavericks in the second match-up between the teams. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 56 points, but the Dallas bench did little to help the cause. Richaun Holmes started the game at center for the Mavericks.

Dec. 20, 2023 - Clippers 120-Mavericks 111

This game was close in the third quarter, but the Kyrie-less Mavs couldn't keep up. The Clippers Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 30 points, while Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs with 28.