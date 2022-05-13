  • Oops!
NBA playoffs: Mavericks blow out Suns to force Game 7

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
The first confirmed Game 7 of the 2022 NBA playoffs will be in Phoenix.

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Phoenix Suns 113-86 in Game 6 to tie their Western Conference semifinals series at 3-3, setting up a winner-take-all game at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors currently lead the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies 3-2.

The Mavericks took control of a close game later in the second quarter, finishing the period on a 19-6 run to lead 60-45 at the break. The Suns, owner of the NBA's best record in the regular season, never came within double-digits of Dallas in the second half.

The whole thing rapidly turned into the Luka Doncic show, as the Slovenian star finished with 33 points on 11-of-26 shooting with 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and just one turnover while delivering highlight after highlight.

Meanwhile, it was a tough night for the Suns' vaunted backcourt. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 32 points on 10-of-24 shooting (Paul attempted only seven shots) with seven assists, 13 turnovers and nine personal fouls.

When the Mavericks have their Doncic-and-shooters machine full operational (the team shot 16-of-39 from deep), there just isn't that much room for error on offense.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter of Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at American Airlines Center on May 12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
It's going down between the Suns and Mavericks in Phoenix on Sunday. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

