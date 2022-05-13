NBA playoffs: Mavericks blow out Suns to force Game 7

The first confirmed Game 7 of the 2022 NBA playoffs will be in Phoenix.

The Dallas Mavericks blew out the Phoenix Suns 113-86 in Game 6 to tie their Western Conference semifinals series at 3-3, setting up a winner-take-all game at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference finals. The Warriors currently lead the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies 3-2.

The Mavericks took control of a close game later in the second quarter, finishing the period on a 19-6 run to lead 60-45 at the break. The Suns, owner of the NBA's best record in the regular season, never came within double-digits of Dallas in the second half.

The whole thing rapidly turned into the Luka Doncic show, as the Slovenian star finished with 33 points on 11-of-26 shooting with 11 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and just one turnover while delivering highlight after highlight.

Luka is up to 18 points in the first half 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/f03kywxYjC — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2022

This cross court pass by Luka 🤯#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/mDrcL6GaTe — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2022

Luka Dunkcic!



He's up to 28 points for the @dallasmavs and we're not even through the 3rd quarter 🔥#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZTEPJOufNU — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2022

Meanwhile, it was a tough night for the Suns' vaunted backcourt. Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 32 points on 10-of-24 shooting (Paul attempted only seven shots) with seven assists, 13 turnovers and nine personal fouls.

When the Mavericks have their Doncic-and-shooters machine full operational (the team shot 16-of-39 from deep), there just isn't that much room for error on offense.