NBA Playoffs: How many times has a No. 8 seed upset a No. 1 seed?

Is history in the making at the NBA playoffs this year?

The No. 8 Miami Heat beat the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 in a thrilling Game 4 on Monday in which Jimmy Butler dropped a scorching 56 points.

The win for Miami meant it took a commanding three-games-to-one series lead over the Bucks as Game 5 heads to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Miami stole Game 1 130-117 after Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game early with a back contusion. He did not play in Games 2 and 3, which saw Milwaukee win the former 128-122 and Miami the latter 121-99.

Antetokounmpo returned for Game 4 and posted a 26-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound triple-double, but it wasn't enough to top Butler's otherworldly shooting night.

Now the Heat's series lead has the basketball spectrum wondering: How many times has a No. 8 seed eliminated a No. 1?

Has a No. 8 seed ever upset a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs?

Four No. 8 seeds have advanced past No. 1 seeds in Round 1 of the playoffs, beginning with the No. 8 Nuggets’ victory over the No. 1 SuperSonics during the 1994 season.

The No. 8 Knicks also threw an unexpected competition in the works when they defeated the No. 1 Heat in the 1999 playoffs.

The trend continued with the No. 8 Warriors’ win over the No. 1 Mavericks in 2007 and the No. 8 Grizzlies’ win over the No. 1 Spurs in 2011.

During the 1997-98 season, the Knicks also had an exciting run, but this time, they did not just defeat a No. 1 seed in Round 1. The Knicks flew all the way to the NBA Finals. After defeating No. 1 Miami in Round 1 and No. 4 Atlanta in Round 2, the Knicks moved on to the conference finals, where they defeated the No. 2 Pacers and went on to the Finals against the No. 3 Spurs. Though they lost in five games, this made the Knicks the first No. 8 seed to make the NBA Finals in history.

But not only have No. 8 seeds upset No. 1 seeds. Thus far, five No. 7 seeds have made their mark by upsetting No. 2 seeds as well. The first time was the 1986-87 Seattle SuperSonics’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Round 1 and now we see the Pelicans making a similar move with the Suns this season.

