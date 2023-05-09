NBA playoffs: Lakers will reportedly offer rings to Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley if they win championship

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley want their rings. That is, according to Beverley.

If the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA championship, it sounds like they'll get them. TNT's Chris Haynes reported Monday that if the Lakers win the title, the franchise intends to offer championship rings to any player who suited up for Los Angeles this season, regardless of whether they're on the playoff roster. This would include Westbrook and Beverley.

Both guards started this season with the Lakers. Los Angeles traded Westbrook in February in the deal that acquired D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. After a buyout in Utah, Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers traded Beverley to the Orlando Magic for Mo Bamba a day later. Beverley reached a buyout with the Magic and finished the season with the Chicago Bulls. Beverley said two weeks later before a Bulls-Lakers matchup that his goal was to knock the Lakers out of the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook could be in line for championship rings this season. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Well, the Lakers made the playoffs. And Beverley's chance for a ring remains alive. He made clear on his podcast last week that he would jump at the chance to accept a ring from the Lakers.

"If they win, you call me whatever the f*** you wanna call me, I'ma get that ring," he said. I might shed a tear. I'll give a speech."

As for Westbrook? He hasn't stated his desire publicly. But according to Beverley, he's in.

"Hey Pat, Lakers win, I want my ring," Beverley said Westbrook told him.

The Lakers are in the playoffs thanks in no small part to their trade-deadline deals that included jettisoning Beverley and Westbrook. That apparently won't deter the two from accepting their first rings.